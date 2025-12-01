Feeney’s stellar season was recognised at the black-tie event at the Adelaide Convention Centre with both the Jim Richards Award and rejigged Barry Sheene Medal.

The 23-year-old scored 14 wins and a record 18 poles for the season but missed out on the championship to Chaz Mostert on Sunday.

Feeney became the second recipient of the Jim Richards Award, which was inaugurated last year as Supercars’ version of the AFL’s Brownlow Medal.

Votes are cast by select members of Supercars and Motorsport Australia competition personnel on a race-by-race basis, using the Brownlow’s 3-2-1 system.

Feeney was also awarded the Barry Sheene Medal, which was this year renamed the Barry Sheene Medal BP Ultimate Performer.

Previously voted on by media, the new format utilised an accumulation of votes from BP Ultimate Performer poll on the Supercars website following each round.

Supercars’ Gala doubles as its annual prize giving, with new drivers’ champion Mostert officially crowned after a stunning Finals Series campaign.

Several gongs – including the Fan Favourite and Drivers’ Driver – were scraped this year to simplify the awards following a sweep by Mostert in 2024.

Another initiative, the Campbell Little Award that recognises an outstandings team member, was presented to Triple Eight crew chief Kris Goos at the Adelaide Grand Final.