Applying the “traditional” points structure of old, the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver would have beaten Grove Racing’s Matthew Payne by 238 points.

This data, of course, can only be taken with a grain of salt, and discounts the fact that the Finals Series has changed the way teams and drivers approach the championship.

It is, nevertheless, interesting to look at in the context of this year’s championship, which ultimately came down to the final race.

Feeney lost his grip on the championship when he was spun by Ryan Wood on the opening lap and had his recovery mission cruelled by an engine issue.

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert wound up winning the championship, thanks to a second place finish in Sunday’s race at the Adelaide Grand Final.

Under the old format, Mostert would have finished fourth and 640 points away from Feeney.

Perhaps the most impressive driver under either format is Kai Allen.

Using traditional points accumulation, he would have been seventh – only one place behind where Feeney finished in his rookie campaign in 2022.

This year, Allen was fourth of the championship contenders.

Repco Supercars Championship based on traditional points accumulation