The Legends will headline the inaugural AASA Short Track Nationals at Sydney Motorsport Park where all categories will race on the compact Druitt layout.

More than 40 cars are expected in the Legends field with a unique speedway-inspired format that will see them compete in heats, a duel and then a B-Main and A-Main.

The winner of the A-Main will pocket a cool $10,000 from a total prize pool of $40,000.

The Legends field already includes series regulars and high-profile imports from the speedway world.

Now Super2 race winner Morris has joined the fun, he and father Paul purchasing a car several days ago, with his first running to come during the sole 15-minute practice session at SMP on Saturday evening.

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“It’s a pretty cool category, I’ve always watched them at home on the couch, and it always draws my attention,” said Morris.

“Some of my mates that race in Supercars are interested in them as well as they have driven them on iRacing.

“I’m excited to go out there and bang some doors with some of my mates and every other awesome driver that’s competing this weekend.

“We’re running the car ourselves; we picked it up last week. I was working all weekend, so we haven’t been able to really do much with it until now.

“It’s a brand-new car, they come pretty good, we’ve just got to put the set-up in it, bolt a few parts to it and hopefully we should be ready to go.

“I’ve never driven one of these or even an Aussie Racing Car, so very much a baptism of fire. A bit like this speedway race format.

“I’ve just got to work it out straight away and hopefully we’re competitive. I have no expectations. I’ll just go and do the best job I can do and hopefully leave the track with a smile on my face.

“I know there’s a bit of prize money up for grabs, it would be cool to get a bit of that $40,000 prize pool too.

“I love Speedway, I’ve done a bit of Sprintcar racing myself, the format is definitely a big change from what most people are used to in circuit racing.

“I enjoy the short, sharp format. It’s cool, you can just go there, go race, go home, it’s definitely a cool concept.

“It’s a pretty cool format to spice up the racing which is what speedway is the best at, it’s the best entertainment for the people watching, and hopefully we can produce some of that on the weekend.”

Legends will be joined at the SMP meeting by the Australian Formula Ford Championship, Formula RX8, Stock Cars Australia and AASA TT.

The action will be shown live by renowned speedway broadcaster Clay-Per-View.