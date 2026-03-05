A new initiative for AASA, the Short Track Nationals will visit four circuits, and will feature a different headline category at each event.

The Short Track Nationals events will use a Speedway style elimination format, with heat races and last chance qualifiers, culminating in an ‘A-Main’ feature race.

Much like Speedway competition, the overall winner of a Short Track Nationals event will be the national champion, awarded a green and gold #1 for the next 12 months.

The opening round at Sydney Motorsport Park will use the ‘Druitt’ layout, which recently made headlines as the Supercars Championship support categories were forced to use it due to track surface concerns.

This event will mark the first time the 2.8km short layout hosts a major AASA National event.

The overall winner of the Sydney event will be awarded $10,000, with an additional $10,000 to be distributed among the top 15 finishers of the feature.



As an extra incentive, the highest-placed Legend Cars series regular will be awarded a free TFH Racing Aussie Racing Car drive, valued at over $20,000.

AASA intends to open the event up to drivers from a multitude of motorsport disciplines.

Speedcafe understands that several high profile Supercars stars have been approached about the event, including Brodie Kostecki, who has contested AASA events in the past, notably winning the Sunday TA2 two-driver enduro at Queensland Raceway in 2025.

Legend Cars Australia anticipates 40+ entrants for the Sydney event.

“The AASA Nationals Series was created to showcase grassroots racing, lower the cost for competitors and make racing more meaningful,” AASA Competition and Commercial Director Marcos Ambrose said.

“The Legends Short Track Nationals does just that. The Legends category was chosen for our first Nationals event because it always provides great racing for competitors and spectators, whether at the track or watching on TV.

“The Legends also has the biggest fields and is the most affordable to run, making the cash prizes even more valuable.”

Rounding out the Sydney undercard will be the Yokohama Australian Formula Ford Championship, Formula RX8, Stock Cars Australia, and AASA Tin Tops.

AASA Short Track Nationals Series 2026 Calendar

Round 1 – Sydney Motorsport Park (Druitt) – April 25-26

Round 2 – One Raceway – June 20-21

Round 3 – Mallala Motorsport Park – October 23-24

Round 4 – Calder Park Raceway – December TBC