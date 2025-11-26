Courtney walked the length of pitlane with his teammate Aaron Cameron to his waiting team, family and media for the unveiling of a special tribute livery.

“I had a weird feeling this morning that something was happening. Aaron was mucking around a bit this morning and delaying,” Courtney said.

“At first, I thought it was the launch for Aaron’s car because it is an Adelaide brand. Then as he started to move away and I saw my wife, kids and mother-in-law, I thought there is something going on here.”

Although carrying familiar Snowy River Caravans colours, the livery is a subtle throwback to Courtney’s 2010 championship winning Jim Beam graphics.

“It is pretty cool; it is such an iconic livery for me and my career. It great to go back to that sort of flavour for my last one,” he said.

“It is quite fitting to have it for my very last meeting. To have it here in Adelaide, I love this place, just gets better every year with all the activations.

“It is going to be a huge weekend; I can’t wait to get out there. As it gets closer it gets more emotional especially when we have to do that walk beforehand.

Courtney added that he would really like to race win on Friday and take the $50,000 that goes with it.

“I have had more success at Adelaide than I think I have had at any other circuit. I love the street circuits, and we won three years in a row here,” he said.

“I love this place. It is a proper old school track with consequences like Turn 8 and rewards bravery or stupidity, which ever way you look at it.

“I am representing Snowy River Caravans and BRT, and I want to the best I can for those guys.

“For me I never have to race against these guys again, being my last ever round. So I don’t care who I upset. I am here for me and no one else.”