Although Supercars has never explicitly singled-out NASCAR and its Playoffs as the inspiration, the Finals Series has a similar feel to the stock car series and its format.

Supercars will decide its champion over one weekend, with three races to determine who of Broc Feeney, Chaz Mostert, Will Brown, or Kai Allen will be the winner.

Diffey, who is the lead commentator for NBC Sports on its NASCAR Cup Series coverage, has flown across for the Adelaide Grand Final as an ambassador.

He knows all too well the pressure cooker environment of the Playoffs, and expects the same will be true in the Finals Series decider.

“It’s going to be fascinating to see who handles the pressure the best because it’s something so new for them,” Diffey told Speedcafe.

“I’m not discarding Kai Allen because he’s a rookie – but for the other guys, they are all big-moment performers, they know that kind of pressure.

“It’s going to be a wonderful weekend to observe who keeps their temperament in check, keeps their emotions in check, and keeps their expectations in check.

“It’s going to be a weekend of management, careful management and execution.

“It’s only moments like this, where the pressure is that intense that you see who is the best, who can handle that pressure.”

This year’s NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix ended in dramatic fashion when Denny Hamlin was cruelly denied by a late caution and green-white-chequered finish.

That should play in the back of the minds of the drivers, according to Diffey. At the same time, drivers should rely on their previous performances for peace of mind that they’re capable.

“They need to observe, especially this year, that the old adage is never over until it’s over. That really proved with an exclamation point that it’s not over until it’s over, they can learn that,” said Diffey.

“They can also learn and employ that they’re in this position for a reason, so don’t change anything.

“Just keep doing what they’ve been doing because they’re in this wonderful situation, this wonderful opportunity because of what they’ve done throughout the course of the year.

“I don’t wanna be dismissive of the other guys, but I think Will and Chaz’s experience counts for sure.

“I also think we don’t know because of the nature of this racetrack and the craziness that’s happened at this racetrack over the years.”

There’s also the added complication of Friday’s race, which has the added winner-takes-all $50,000 incentive for those not in the Finals Series picture.

“I think those other guys couldn’t care less,” said Diffey.

“They know they can’t be the champion, so the next best thing is go and win the race, go and win the weekend.

“You go back and you use the Cup Series in Phoenix, the finale, Brad Keselowski was there at the final overtime trying to get the team’s first win of the year.

“Ryan Blaney was frustrated that he didn’t make it to the Championship 4, so the next best thing is go for the win.

“They both had Kyle Larson right behind them. They didn’t care about the championship, right, because they’re gonna go for the win.

“I think the same applies here for anybody else who’s not in this championship for the grand final. They couldn’t care less.

“Nobody wants to be that guy who interferes or obstructs or takes somebody out or affects the outcome. Nobody wants to be that guy, but I don’t think they really care.

“I think you got to try and end the season on the best possible high.”