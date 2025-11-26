The polarising format will pit Broc Feeney, Chaz Mostert, Will Brown, and Kai Allen against each other for the Repco Supercars Championship.

Feeney will have a small edge over Mostert, having left the Sandown 500 atop the standings.

Feeney will begin the weekend with 5050 points while Mostert has 5030 to his credit. Brown begins on 5015 points while Allen begins on 5000 points.

Three races will decide the champion – the first, a 100km sprint on Friday afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will each feature a 250km contest.

Come Sunday afternoon, the driver who has amassed the most points will be crowned champion.

“I’m just really excited, to be honest,” said Feeney.

“Like, obviously, it’s been an awesome season. But this Finals series is something else. There’s been a lot happening in the first couple of rounds.

“To make it as the points leader into the last round is super important. I am genuinely just stoked and pumped to go racing.”

Feeney has been the most dominant driver this year, winning 13 races and taking a record-equaling 16 pole positions.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver is well aware of what’s at stake.

“It’s the biggest week of my racing career, probably the biggest week of my life coming up,” said the driver of the #88 Chevrolet Camaro.

“Everyone is racing extremely hard, but it’s the pointy end of the season, so you can expect hard racing.

“The racing has been different when there were 10 guys in the final, with seven guys in the final, and now only four guys in the final.

“You can probably expect the other guys to be racing pretty hard with nothing to lose now. So, it’s going to be exciting for us. I’m not focusing on anyone else apart from ourselves.

“And I know that when we do the best job we can, we’re capable of good things.

“And that’s the goal for us, to do the best job that we can. If we can do that, I’ve got no doubt we can go on and win some races.”

Who is the favourite to win the 2025 Supercars championship?

With the most race wins this season, it stands to reason that Broc Feeney is the favourite to win his first Supercars title. However, Chaz Mostert has enjoyed a purple patch lately, winning three of the four races across the Gold Coast and Sandown.

Bookmakers have Feeney at the shortest odds, though Mostert isn’t far behind. Kai Allen is at the longest odds, and remains winless this season. However, he has shown that consistency is the key to making it this far.

Will Brow, despite being last year’s champion, sits behind Feeney and Mostert in the pecking order. It’s been eight races since his last win at Queensland Raceway. Qualifying has been his weakest point.

Supercars Finals Series points entering Adelaide Grand Final

Pos Num Driver Team Points 1 88 Broc Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering 5050 2 25 Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United 5030 3 1 Will Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering 5015 4 26 Kai Allen Grove Racing 5000

When is the 2025 Adelaide Grand Final?

The Adelaide Grand Final at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit takes place on November 27-30.

When do gates open at the Adelaide Grand Final?

Gates open to the public at 8:00am ACDT across all four days of the Adelaide Grand Final.

What is the Adelaide Grand Final weather forecast? (via BOM)

Inclement conditions are forecast across all four days at the Adelaide Grand Final, with Friday set to cop the brunt of the bad weather.

Thursday (November 27) – Shower or two (0-1mm), min 14 degrees, max 21 degrees

Medium chance of showers, most likely in the morning. Mostly sunny afternoon. Winds west to southwesterly 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the evening.

Friday (November 28) – Showers (3-20mm), min 11 degress, max 25 degrees

Cloudy. Very high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h during the evening.

Saturday (November 29) – Shower or two (0-2mm), min 12 degrees, max 21 degrees

Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers. Winds southwesterly 20 to 30 km/h.

Thursday (November 30) – Shower or two (0-5mm), min 12 degrees, max 20 degrees

Partly cloudy. High chance of showers. Winds west to southwesterly 25 to 35 km/h.

How long is each race at the Adelaide Grand Final?

Race 1 at the Adelaide Grand Final on Friday is a 32-lap (100km) sprint. Race 2 on Saturday and Race 3 on Sunday are each 78 laps (250km).

2025 Adelaide Grand Final Supercars sessions (ACDT/local)

Thursday, November 27

Practice 1 – 3:15pm–3:45pm (30 minutes)

Friday, November 28

Practice 2 – 10:30am–11:00am (30 minutes)

Qualifying Part 1 – 12:40am–12:52pm (12 minutes)

Qualifying Part 2 – 1:00pm-1:10pm (10 minutes)

Race 1 – 3:20pm (32 laps)

Saturday, November 29

Qualifying Part 1 – 10:05am–10:17am (12 minutes)

Qualifying Part 2 – 10:30am–10:40am (10 minutes)

Top 10 Shootout – 12:35pm–1:05pm (30 minutes)

Race 2 – 3:20pm (78 laps)

Sunday, November 30

Qualifying Part 1 – 10:00am–10:12am (12 minutes)

Qualifying Part 2 – 10:20am–10:30am (10 minutes)

Top 10 Shootout – 12:35pm–1:05pm (30 minutes)

Race 3 – 3:15pm (78 laps)

2025 Adelaide Grand Final track schedule (ACDT/local)

Thursday, November 27 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 8:00 8:25 Trans Am 0:25 Practice 1 8:35 8:55 Aussie Racing Cars 0:20 Practice 9:05 9:30 Porsche Carrera Cup 0:25 Practice 1 9:40 9:55 Promoter 0:15 Entertainment 10:05 10:25 Entertainment 0:20 Drift Gymkhana 10:35 11:00 Trans Am 0:25 Practice 2 11:10 11:50 Super2 Series 0:40 Practice 1 12:00 12:15 Promoter 0:15 Entertainment / Pit Lane Walk 12:25 12:45 Aussie Racing Cars 0:20 Qualifying 12:55 13:15 Entertainment 0:20 Drift Gymkhana 13:25 13:50 Porsche Carrera Cup 0:25 Practice 2 14:00 14:40 Super2 Series 0:40 Practice 2 14:50 15:05 Promoter 0:15 Entertainment 15:15 15:45 Supercars 0:30 Practice 1 Supercars 0:05 Practice Starts 16:05 16:30 Trans Am 0:25 Qualifying Friday, November 28 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 8:20 8:50 Porsche Carrera Cup 0:30 Qualifying 9:05 9:25 Aussie Racing Cars 1 lap after 9:23 Race 1 9:35 9:45 Promoter 0:10 Entertainment / Pit Lane Walk 9:55 10:15 Super2 Series 0:20 Qualifying Race 1 10:30 11:00 Supercars 0:30 Practice 2 11:15 11:30 Entertainment 0:15 Drift Gymkhana 11:40 11:55 Promoter 0:15 Entertainment / Pit Lane Walk 12:05 12:25 Trans Am 1 lap after 12:23 Race 1 12:40 12:52 Supercars 0:12 Part 1 – Qualifying- Race 32 13:00 13:10 Supercars 0:10 Part 2- Qualifying – Race 32 13:25 14:10 Porsche Carrera Cup 1 lap after 14:08 Race 1 14:20 14:35 Entertainment 0:15 Drift Gymkhana 14:50 15:10 Super2 Series 0:20 Qualifying Race 2 15:25 15:35 Promoter 0:10 Entertainment / Pit Lane Walk 16:20 Supercars 32 laps or 1 lap after 17:18 Race 32 – 100kms Saturday, November 29 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 8:05 8:25 Aussie Racing Cars 1 lap after 8:23 Race 2 9:00 9:25 Trans Am 1 lap after 9:23 Race 2 9:35 9:45 Promoter 0:10 Entertainment 10:05 10:17 Supercars 0:12 Part 1 – Qualifying- Race 33 10:25 10:35 Supercars 0:10 Part 2- Qualifying – Race 33 10:40 10:55 Promoter 0:15 Entertainment / Pit Lane Walk 11:05 11:20 Entertainment 0:15 Drift Gymkhana 11:30 11:50 Aussie Racing Cars 1 lap after 11:48 Race 3 12:00 12:25 Promoter 0:25 Entertainment / Pit Lane Walk 12:35 13:05 Supercars 0:30 Part 3- Top Ten Shootout – Race 33 13:20 13:40 Porsche Carrera Cup 1 lap after 13:38 Race 2 13:55 14:35 Super2 Series 1 lap after 14:33 Race 1 14:50 Supercars 30 Minute Signal 14:55 Supercars Pit Exit Open 15:05 Supercars Pit Exit Close 15:20 Supercars 78 laps or 1 lap after 17:23 Race 33- 250kms Sunday, November 30 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 8:15 8:35 Aussie Racing Cars 1 lap after 8:33 Race 4 8:45 9:05 Entertainment 0:20 Drift Gymkhana 9:15 9:40 Promoter 0:25 Entertainment 10:00 10:12 Supercars 0:12 Part 1 – Qualifying- Race 34 10:20 10:30 Supercars 0:10 Part 2- Qualifying – Race 34 10:35 10:50 Promoter 0:15 Entertainment / Pit Lane Walk 11:00 11:20 Entertainment 0:20 Drift Gymkhana 11:30 11:55 Trans Am 1 lap after 11:53 Race 3 12:05 12:20 Promoter 0:15 Entertainment 12:35 13:05 Supercars 0:30 Part 3- Top Ten Shootout – Race 34 13:15 13:35 Porsche Carrera Cup 1 lap after 13:33 Race 3 13:50 14:30 Super2 Series 1 lap after 14:28 Race 2 15:15 Supercars 78 laps or 1 lap after 17:18 Race 34 – 250kms

How to watch the Adelaide Grand Final on TV in Australia

Live coverage of the Adelaide Grand Final will be live on Foxtel via Fox Sports and Kayo Sports across all three days. Seven will also have live, free-to-air coverage on Saturday and Sunday only.

How to live stream the Adelaide Grand Final in Australia

The Adelaide Grand Final will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports from Thursday through to Sunday. Saturday and Sunday at the Adelaide Grand Final can be live-streamed for free on 7plus sport.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

How to watch the Adelaide Grand Final in New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand can watch the Adelaide Grand Final via Sky Sports or live stream it on Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

Adelaide Grand Final TV broadcast start times (ACDT)

Thursday, November 27

Foxtel/Kayo – 1:15pm

Seven – No coverage

Friday, November 28

Foxtel/Kayo – 8:15am

Seven – No coverage

Saturday, November 29

Foxtel/Kayo – 8:00am

Seven – 1:30pm

Sunday, November 30

Foxtel/Kayo – 9:15am

Seven – 12:30pm

Will there be live updates from the Adelaide Grand Final?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every Supercars session of the Adelaide Grand Final thanks to Mobil 1.

Adelaide Grand Final ticket details

Tickets for the Adelaide Grand Final are available via Ticketek, the official Supercars website, or at the gates at Sandown Raceway. See official Supercars websites or Ticketek for more details.

2025 Adelaide Grand Final support categories

Supercars will be supported by the Dunlop Super2 Series, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, and Battery World Aussie Racing Cars. Other on-track supports include a Formula 1 demonstration, Toyota GR Supra Supercar showcase, and drifting.

When did Clipsal stop sponsoring the Adelaide 500?

The Adelaide Supercars event has gone through a variety of sponsors, but perhaps best known of all was Clipsal. The electrical accessories brand sponsored the Adelaide 500 from 2000 to 2017, with the event run under the Clipsal 500 moniker.

The 2018 edition of the Adelaide 500 did not have a naming rights partner, though that changed in 2019 when internet provider Superloop came on board for two years.

After the event’s one-year hiatus in 2021, lighting company VALO (which was later rebranded VAILO) took over as the naming rights sponsor. That was shortlived too as the company went broke.

To mark the inaugural Adelaide Grand Final, petroleum company BP took the naming rights sponsorship deal.

Adelaide Grand Final concert details

The Adelaide Grand Final will feature world-renowned rock band AC/DC on Sunday night after the champion is decided.

Australian punk rock band Amyl and the Sniffers will be the support act to AC/DC while Lenny Kravitz will play Saturday night with Jet in support.

Tickets start at just $99 for an adult general admission for the Sunday of the Adelaide Grand Final.