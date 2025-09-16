Event organisers have announced the addition of a series of Red Bull F1 demonstration sessions to celebrate 40 years since the first Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at the parklands venue.

Part of the showcase will include a speed comparison with a variety of yet-to-be-confirmed cars.

Previous speed comparisons at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park have featured a Formula 1 car up against a current-model Supercar and a road car equivalent.

It’s expected that the V8-powered RB7 will be used, as has become customary for Red Bull at its showcase events.

For the announcement at the Adelaide Street Circuit on Tuesday, Red Bull Ampol Racing brought its Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 alongside an RB16 show car.

Fans will be able to see the car on track and in the pit lane, parked alongside the Repco Supercars Championship teams and drivers.

👉 : FREE ENTRY Win a trip to the Adelaide 500 for you and 4 friends

“We are stoked to have Oracle Red Bull Racing here at the bp Adelaide Grand Final in a win for South Australian, interstate and international motorsport fans,” said Mark Warren, CEO of the South Australian Motor Sport Board.

“Between the all-important Repco Supercars Championship title-deciding drama in its exciting new format, Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Formula 1 car will do justice to the quality design, history and lifelong fans of the Adelaide Street Circuit.

“Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport internationally and it is guaranteed to be a memorable experience amongst our packed entertainment schedule and high-speed engines both on and off the track.”

Adelaide hosted F1 from 1985 to 1995. The South Australian Government then fired a shortened version of the circuit to life in 1999 for the first Adelaide 500.

The Adelaide 500 celebrated the 30th anniversary in 2015 with a ‘Ferrari F1 show’ that included demos from a 2009-spec F1 machine driven by Jean-Eric Vergne.

November will mark the latest visit to Australia for Red Bull’s F1 demo team, which last year cut laps of Mount Panorama during the Bathurst 12 Hour event with Liam Lawson at the helm of an RB7.

Organisers have confirmed that the 40th anniversary celebrations will include a Benetton B186, previously driven by F1 legend Gerhard Berger at the 1986 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

More cars are expected to be announced in due course. More Red Bull-related activations are also set to be revealed.