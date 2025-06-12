The long-expected return of the NAPA Sprintcar Invitational has been confirmed for November 26-28.

Racing at the temporary, 342-metre speedway will take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening.

Action will begin from 5:45pm local time with Sprintcars headlining the act alongside Speedcars and an invitational Junior Cup class.

Organisers have trumpeted a better viewing experience with the installation of east-facing grandstands, which have gone on sale.

The prize pool for this year’s event has increased too to $110,000 across the three nights.

“The success of the NAPA Speedway was incredible to see last year, and it is exciting to increase the Sprintcar action to include Wednesday evening at the bp Adelaide Grand Final,” said Mark Warren, South Australian Motor Sport Board CEO.

“With increased viewing opportunities for the NAPA Sprintcar Invitational, the atmosphere will be elevated from last year, to see who reigns supreme amongst the 40-car field come Friday evening.

“The bp Adelaide Grand Final is a one-of-a-kind motorsport experience, with access to enjoy the NAPA Speedway, the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Grand Final and all the on-track action including the title-deciding Repco Supercars Championship races with a general admission ticket.”

Mitch Wiley, executive general manager of marketing for NAPA said: “It’s fantastic to confirm the return of the NAPA Speedway at the bp Adelaide Grand Final this year.

“The inaugural event last year was nothing short of outstanding. To see Sprintcars in the heart of Adelaide was an incredible spectacle, and the 2025 edition promises to deliver so much more.

“NAPA is proud to have played a small part in bringing it to life and we all look forward to seeing another huge event in the Adelaide Parklands as part of one of Australia’s great sporting events.”

The NAPA Sprintcar Invitational was first held in 2024 and proved a huge success.

There were hopes NASCAR star Kyle Larson would do double duty, competing in the Supercars season finale and the Sprintcar Invitational until he pulled the pin on those plans.

Nevertheless, Sprintcars SA president Adam Currie said the event gives speedway racing a much-needed, high-profile presence at one of Supercars’ biggest events.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the dynamic, high-octane world of Speedway and Sprintcar racing back to the bp Adelaide Grand Final this year,” said Currie.

“The NAPA Speedway in the City was a standout on Australia’s Speedway calendar last year, capturing the attention of motorsport fans both locally and internationally.

“We saw some of the best racing on the temporary track last year, proving just how thrilling and competitive this format can be.

“Building on the success and experience of last year, we’re committed to making this year’s NAPA Sprintcar Invitational and its support races, event even bigger, better, and more unforgettable for fans.”