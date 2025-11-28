The awarding of seeding bonuses based on the post-Sandown standings meant Feeney entered the weekend on 5030 points, 20 ahead of Mostert.

Mostert and Feeney were classified second and fourth respectively in the shortened Friday sprint, meaning the margin has closed to 13 points.

Will Brown remains third after starting 12th, being spun to the back on the opening lap and then recovering to ninth.

The reigning champion is now 48 points adrift of teammate Feeney, while Kai Allen is 53 points adrift after banking fifth place in the race.

There are 125 points available to the winner of each of the weekend’s twin 250km races.

Repco Supercars Championship points after BP Adelaide Grand Final Race 1