Feeney scored victory in Saturday’s 250km second leg over Mostert, who was gifted second by teammate Ryan Wood on the final lap.

Fellow Grand Final contenders Will Brown and Kai Allen finished fourth and fifth to sit 76 and 88 points adrift of the leader respectively.

Sunday’s 250km finale will carry 125 points to the winner.

Repco Supercars Championship points after BP Adelaide Grand Final Race 2