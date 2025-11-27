Reynolds’ time in the #20 Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro, a 1:19.5831s, was set on his fourth lap of the Adelaide Parklands Circuit.
However, Waters beat it by just 0.0067s at the death with a 1:19.5764s in the #6 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang.
Six drivers elected to put a second set of new soft tyres in the 30-minute session – including Waters, Brodie Kostecki, Thomas Randle, Will Davison, Cooper Murray, and Jaxon Evans.
“We were pretty happy,” said Waters.
“The car rolled out pretty good, we tried to learn some stuff, put a tyre on at the end and got a bit of traffic.
“But the car is pretty pacey, so a good start.”
Kostecki was third-best in the #38 Dick Johnson Racing Mustang. He was the only driver to graze the Turn 8 wall, stripping some of the paint from the left side of his car.
Team 18 continued its rich run of speed with Anton De Pasquale fourth fastest in the #18 Camaro ahead of fifth-placed Thomas Randle in the #55 Tickford Mustang.
Chaz Mostert was the best of the championship contenders in sixth, climbing up the order in the final few minutes of the half-hour session.
Just behind the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustang was Will Brown in his #1 Triple Eight Race Engineering Camaro, a mere 0.0172s adrift.
Brown’s teammate Broc Feeney was 11th in the #88 Camaro, 0.5731s off the pace. Feeney was captured having a moment at Turn 7, cranking his car sideways over the top of the kerb and aborting his flying lap.
There was a scary moment for Kai Allen in the closing minutes when he had to check up approaching Turn 1 as Andre Heimgartner came out of the pit lane. Allen ended the session 18th fastest and eight tenths off the pace.
NASCAR star Austin Cindric was 23rd with a 1:20.7125s in the #5 Tickford Mustang to be 1.1361s off the quickest time.
Practice 2 at the BP Adelaide Grand Final takes place on Friday at 10:30am ACDT.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship BP Adelaide Grand Final, Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:19.5764
|2
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:19.5831
|0.0067
|0.0067
|3
|38
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:19.5884
|0.0120
|0.0053
|4
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:19.6876
|0.1112
|0.0992
|5
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:19.7750
|0.1986
|0.0874
|6
|25
|Chaz Mostert (F)
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:19.9623
|0.3859
|0.1873
|7
|1
|William Brown (F)
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:19.9795
|0.4031
|0.0172
|8
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.0117
|0.4353
|0.0322
|9
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.0681
|0.4917
|0.0564
|10
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.0809
|0.5045
|0.0128
|11
|88
|Broc Feeney (F)
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.1495
|0.5731
|0.0686
|12
|31
|James Golding
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.2037
|0.6273
|0.0542
|13
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.2301
|0.6537
|0.0264
|14
|7
|James Courtney
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.2853
|0.7089
|0.0552
|15
|222
|Nick Percat
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.2873
|0.7109
|0.0020
|16
|4
|Cameron Hill
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.2948
|0.7184
|0.0075
|17
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.3296
|0.7532
|0.0348
|18
|26
|Kai Allen (F)
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.3818
|0.8054
|0.0522
|19
|17
|Will Davison
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.4382
|0.8618
|0.0564
|20
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.4946
|0.9182
|0.0564
|21
|12
|Jaxon Evans
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.5031
|0.9267
|0.0085
|22
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.6216
|1.0452
|0.1185
|23
|5
|Austin Cindric
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.7125
|1.1361
|0.0909
|24
|9
|Jack Le Brocq
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.7564
|1.1800
|0.0439
|25
|62
|Jayden Ojeda
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:21.0710
|1.4946
|0.3146
