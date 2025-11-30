Polesitter Broc Feeney was spun to the back of the field thanks to contact from Ryan Wood, the teammate of title contender Chaz Mostert, at Turn 6 on the opening lap.

Feeney lost out to fellow front-row starter Matt Payne off the start and was under heavy pressure from Wood through the staircase section of the circuit.

Wood showed the nose of his Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustang and made contact with the right-rear of the Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro.

The two teams expressed opposing views of the incident.

“My thoughts are, a non-championship contender getting involved in the championship, really,” said Triple Eight MD Jamie Whincup.

“Yeah there’s hard racing but he was just having a free swing and we’ve paid the ultimate price for it.

“There’s still a long race to go but it’s pretty grubby stuff.”

WAU co-owner Ryan said Feeney closed the door on Wood.

Walkinshaw added of Whincup: “I think he should be talking to his driver.

“He very clearly had Woody alongside him and he pushed him into the wall. You can actually see Woody hit the wall and then go into Broc.

“Broc is fighting for a championship, Woody has nothing to lose. He was down the side of him, Broc tried to squeeze him into a wall and Woody can’t exactly disappear.

“It was Broc’s fault, that was pretty clear and evident from what you can see on TV.”

Feeney narrowly avoided disaster during a rapid flick-spin and rejoined 21st.

Wood continued in second place but was dealt a 15-second time penalty for his actions.

Feeney had entered the race was a 23-pooint buffer over Mostert.