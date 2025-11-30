Wood led Supercars front-runner Broc Feeney to the tune of four-hundredths, securing provisional pole with a 1:19.1468s in the #2 Ford Mustang.

It’s the second day in a row that Wood has taken provisional pole after topping Saturday’s session.

All four finalists made it into the afternoon’s Top 10 Shootout, with Chaz Mostert seventh, Will Brown eighth, and Kai Allen sneaking through in 10th.

Wood was undecided on whether provisional pole position was the best position to be in with the threat of rain around.

“I was struggling actually quite a bit and Rich (Harris, engineer) just kept me calm and we’ve managed to execute our plan,” said Wood.

“I don’t know if it’s the box seat because I think there’s rain coming.

“We’re there or thereabouts. Our car has been speedy all weekend and it’s nice to get another provisional pole this weekend. It’s good.

“In my mind, I’m still in the championship hunt and I’m using this as a weekend so that hopefully in years to come I can come back and try fight for a championship.

“I know pressure does weird things to people and I don’t have that full pressure like Chaz and Feeney and the other two, but I still, in my mind, feel like I’m racing hard and putting the car and myself right up there.”

Qualifying began in bizarre conditions, with some parts soaking wet and others bone dry.

As the drivers tip-toed around the circuit waiting for it to improve, there was a break in proceedings with just over three minutes to go when the left rear wheel nut of Cooper Murray’s Chevrolet Camaro parted company midway through Turn 8.

Remarkably, Murray managed to make it through the high-speed left-hander with only a graze of the wall. With his car parked in the Turn 9 run-off and debris strewn on the run to the hairpin, the red flag was drawn.

“That was scary,” said Murray.

“I was halfway going through Turn 8 and something broke.

“Did my best to keep it out of the fence, but that’s the worst place on the track you want a wheel nut to come off for sure.”

At the time of the red, it was Matt Stone Racing’s Cameron Hill on a 1:26.4686s who led Broc Feeney by just 0.0694s.

Hill’s teammate Nick Percat was third, Will Davison fourth for Dick Johnson Racing, and Matt Payne fifth for Grove Racing.

Chaz Mostert was the next-best championship contender in eighth, Will Brown in ninth, and Kai Allen in 13th.

The times improved drastically, and at the end of it all, those who set their time last were among the quickest as the track dried.

So dramatic was the improvement that Feeney went from first to 18th before shooting back to the top of the pile – albeit, only briefly – with his second lap.

Allen ended up on top at the end of the first part ahead of Grove Racing teammate Payne, Feeney, Brown. The top four were the only drivers to get a second lap.

Hill completed the top five ahead of Bryce Fullwood, Andre Heimgartner, Macauley Jones, Chaz Mostert, and James Courtney.

Jack Le Brocq was the first driver in 19th to miss out on advancing to the second leg along with Jaxon Evans, Austin Cindric, Cameron Waters, David Reynolds, Aaron Cameron, and Murray.

By the time part two began, the circuit had largely dried out.

Jayden Ojeda was the surprise packet initially, setting a 1:19.7034s to head Payne, Mostert, Feeney, and Brown. Eight drivers elected not to set a lap in the first few minutes, waiting until the midway point to roll out of the pit lane.

Hill fired in the first representative lap to go fastest but was beaten by Mostert. Payne eclipsed Mostert’s marker but then Wood went fastest of all – and even bettered his benchmark to a 1:19.1468s.

Feeney split Wood and Payne to be second-fastest. De Pasquale was fourth ahead of Heimgartner and surprise packet Jones. Mostert could only managed seventh while Brown was eighth.

Ojeda continued his early speed to be ninth, just ahead of Allen in 10th.

Hill was the first driver on the outside looking in in 11th. The other drivers to miss the Top 10 Shootout were Fullwood, Randle, Davison, Kostecki, Golding, Courtney, and Percat.

Sunday afternoon’s Top 10 Shootout begins at 1:05pm ACDT to decide the grid for Race 3.

