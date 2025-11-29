Friday afternoon’s qualifying session was rained out, and the subsequent Formula 1 vs Supercar vs road car speed comparison was also axed.

Rylan Gray secured pole position for Saturday’s race, while the grid for Sunday’s race has been determined by combined times from Practice 1 and Practice 2.

That will mean Vaughan starts from pole position in the #80 Brad Jones Racing Holden ZB Commodore courtesy of setting the fastest time in Practice 2.

Cameron McLeod will line up alongside Vaughan on the front row, piloting the #92 Kelly Racing Ford Mustang.

Fourth will be Tickford Autosport’s Lochie Dalton in the #6 Mustang, while 2024 series winner Zach Bates starts fourth in the #1 Eggleston Motorsport Commodore.

Every driver improved on their Practice 1 results, bar Jackson Walls, who did not participate due to his earlier crash.

Dalton was denied another shot at extending his pole position tally of four by the inclement weather.

“It’s a little bit bittersweet,” said Dalton, who was presented the pole position award during Friday afternoon’s Fox Sports broadcast.

“It’s an awesome thing to have and whatnot, but I had a pretty average quali this morning.

“Just made a few mistakes and the car was good, so it would have been great to make it five or six today.

“This is a credit to Bayden and Crunch and Tickford. They’ve given be an absolute rocket all year in qualifying, and all of the Tickford crew really.

“They’ve done an awesome job. It’s cool to have, but bittersweet. This hurts my championship chances I think with what’s going on at the moment. We’ll see what happens.”

Reflecting on his season, Dalton said his pole position lap at the Bathurst 1000 weekend was a highlight.

“Bathurst was cool. I really wanted to try prove a point and show what I’m capable of,” said Dalton.

“I don’t have a seat next year, and I sort of knew that at that time.

“I wanted to show what I’m made of. I’m not sure what next year holds for me.

“I’ve got an awesome opportunity at Bathurst and The Bend with Erebus, so we’ll see what comes after that.”

Race 1 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at the BP Adelaide Grand Final takes place on Saturday at 1:55pm ACDT. Race 2 of the the Super2 Series is at 1:50pm ACDT on Sunday.

Results: Dunlop Super2 Series BP Adelaide Grand Final, Combined Practice