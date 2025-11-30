Vaughan survived an onslaught from Kelly Racing’s Cameron McLeod, leading every lap of the weekend’s second race.

It’s the first win for Vaughan since 2024 with Tickford Autosport at Sandown.

It also marked the first points-paying Super2 Series win for Brad Jones Racing since Chris Pither on the streets of Townsville in 2014.

The race was frenetic from start to finish. Cody Burcher was forced to pit his Eggleston Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore on the warm-up lap for a suspected power steering issue.

Vaughan got the holeshot into the Senna Chicane to maintain his lead over McLeod, which he never ceded.

WE ARE RACING FOR THE LAST TIME IN 2025 🥳#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/phLAtzMyNJ — Dunlop Super2 Series (@Dunlop_Series) November 30, 2025

At the end of the first lap, Zach Bates tried to put a pass on McLeod at Turn 9 but ran too deep and had to park his car briefly.

Moments later, Ryan Tomsett spun off the nose of his Anderson Motorsport teammate Ayrton Hodson.

Despite illness, Nash Morris made a quick start to be a race-high fifth in the early laps to trail his Tickford Autosport teammate Lochie Dalton.

On the sixth lap, Gray challenged Morris for fifth. They made contact at Turn 9 before Morris made a mistake of his own accord and went wide at Turn 14, losing positions to Gray, Jobe Stewart, and Reuben Goodall.

Gray skipped away in fourth while Stewart and Goodall warred over fifth. That was until Goodhall clipped the inside wall at Turn 8 and shot himself into the concrete barrier.

Damage from the secondary hit sent the #5 Mustang across to the inside wall for another impact.

GOODALL HITS THE TURN 8 WALL!#Super2 pic.twitter.com/9DJtQYuLF5 — Dunlop Super2 Series (@Dunlop_Series) November 30, 2025

With just over 18 minutes to go in the race, the Safety Car was deployed.

After a 10-minute clean-up, the race resumed. Vaughan’s 1.5-second lead was dashed and he soon found himself challenged for the lead by McLeod.

Ultimately, McLeod couldn’t put a pass on Vaughan for the lead and had to settle for second.

Dalton finished third and Gray fourth, capping off his championship-winning season.

Image Racing’s Stewart was fifth ahead of Triple Eight’s Ben Gomersall and Jordyn Sinni for Eggleston Motorsport.

Matt Hillyer was eighth in Walkinshaw Andretti United’s final Super2 Series start as a Holden team while his teammate Campbell Logan was 10th just behind Nash Morris.

Beyond Goodall, Max Geoghegan was the only other retirement from the race after striking a tyre bundle.

Results: Dunlop Super2 Series BP Adelaide Grand Final, Race 2