Walkinshaw Andretti United has confirmed its prototype car will tackle the Track to Town and a series of demonstration runs throughout the weekend with Warren Luff at the wheel.

The car performed demo duties at Bathurst and the Gold Coast but was on display only at Sandown after an engine failure during testing.

“The Supra will be running again this weekend,” WAU team principal Carl Faux told Speedcafe.

“It’s doing Track to Town [today] and all the fans in South Australia will be able to get to see it and hear it.

“It’s unfortunate we missed it at Sandown but that’s part of what the testing process is.”

Speedcafe believes the 5.2-litre Supercars version of the quad-cam 2UR-GSE V8 dropped a valve during a Winton test pre-Sandown.

While WAU is not giving details on the issue, Faux hinted work on a permanent fix is ongoing.

“We needed the time to be able to design and manufacture parts,” he said.

“Are those in the engine right now? No.

“But we’ve understood what the problem is, and we’ve got something that we can get it back on track and put miles on other components inside the engine, which is great.”

The Toyota program will effectively be split in two following the Adelaide event, with wind tunnel testing set to take place in the US while the local track program continues.

“We’ll get back on track again to do more miles,” said Faux of the post-Adelaide plan.

“We need to make sure we get as much on the crank train as possible, given what we’ve seen in recent years.

“Anything we can do to put more mileage on the motor the better. Every kay we put on the car in anger is good for the durability program.”

WAU has kept its star drivers Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood away from the testing program to date, although they could turn their first Supra laps prior to Christmas.

The US wind tunnel testing will lock in the aerodynamic package for the car, as well as its Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro rivals.