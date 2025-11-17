Sandown turned on a thrilling semi-final weekend that showcased the strength of the new format with multiple twists, turns and a shock inclusion in the final four.

On Saturday, Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood showed how the team game can be played when one driver is in contention and the other is already out.

Having taken pole, Wood let Mostert go at the start to focus on a rear-gunner role for the rest of the 250-kilometre race.

It proved to be pivotal, too, with Wood able to hold up a hard-charging Will Brown long enough to ensure Mostert won the race and booked the very first Grand Final berth.

A wild wet/dry Sunday affair saw Broc Feeney both book a Grand Final spot and top seed for Adelaide with his first race win since the end of the Sprint Cup in Ipswich.

Will Brown progressed on points while Matt Payne and Cam Waters got involved in a costly clash, particularly for Payne, who was bundled out of contention after suffering damage.

That allowed his teammate, rookie Kai Allen, to land the fourth transfer spot for Adelaide.

So, with the four locked in, who will win the title?

As the top seed, Feeney will head to Adelaide with 5050 points, giving him a 20-point margin over Mostert. He also goes into the Grand Final as the form qualifier of 2025, which suggests he’ll be in the fight at the front.

At the same time, momentum is on Mostert’s side with his three wins from the four Finals races so far, while he’s also a proven winner on the streets of Adelaide.

He will also have that same support from an in-form Wood that was so crucial at Sandown.

Brown’s hopes of defending his Supercars title may rest on a reversal of qualifying form, something that has been an issue across the season.

He was able to recover to podiums from 15th and 17th on the grid at Sandown. However, the danger is that Triple Eight still has two cars in the running and pit priority could easily become a factor.

Allen is the ultimate outsider given his rookie status and the fact that he’s never won a main game race.

He does have experience fighting for titles in Adelaide though, having unsuccessfully battled it out for the Super3 crown in 2022, then won the Super2 title in 2023, then lost it in 2024.

Who’s going to get the job done? Have your say below.