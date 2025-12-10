The world-famous street circuit is part of the December update, which includes a variety of updates and new content.

Interestingly, even though Adelaide was scanned more than a year ago, the newly-released version features up-to-date track signage and kerb colours.

Even the newly-painted Turn 8 inside Armco barrier features, which was painted the week of the Adelaide Grand Final.

Mount Panorama has also been given a “ground-up art overhaul” according to developers.

The entire environment has been recreated with the most modern graphical processes.