The Repco Supercars Championship will be supported by the Kumho TCR World Tour, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Trico Trans Am, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup, and the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series.
The schedule release confirms a few key details, including the inclusion of a one-hour shakedown for the TCR World Tour on Thursday at 3:30pm ACST.
Supercars will have three practice sessions on Friday and two practice sessions on Saturday followed by qualifying and the Top 10 Shootout.
A warm-up will precede Sunday’s race, the latter which gets underway at 1:45pm ACST. The race is poised to finish after 102 laps or one lap after 5:18pm ACST.
Notably, the TCR World Tour will have three, 35-minute races.
2025 AirTouch 500 at The Bend track schedule (all times ACST)
|Friday, September 12
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|7:25
|7:45
|Touring Car Masters
|0:20
|Practice
|7:55
|8:15
|Trans Am
|0:20
|Practice 1
|8:25
|8:45
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Practice 1
|8:55
|9:25
|TCR World Tour
|0:30
|Free Practice 1
|9:35
|10:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|0:25
|Practice 1
|10:15
|10:45
|Supercars
|0:30
|Practice 1 (all Drivers)
|11:00
|11:20
|Touring Car Masters
|0:20
|Qualifying
|11:30
|11:50
|Trans Am
|0:20
|Practice 2
|12:00
|12:30
|TCR World Tour
|0:30
|Free Practice 2
|12:45
|13:15
|Supercars
|0:30
|Practice 2 (Additional Drivers)
|13:30
|13:50
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Practice 2
|14:00
|14:20
|Trans Am
|0:20
|Qualifying
|14:30
|14:50
|TCR World Tour
|0:20
|Qualifying Part 1
|14:55
|15:05
|TCR World Tour
|0:10
|Qualifying Part 2
|15:15
|15:40
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|0:25
|Practice 2
|15:55
|16:25
|Supercars
|0:30
|Practice 3 (all Drivers)
|Saturday, September 13
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|7:40
|8:00
|Trans Am
|1 lap after 7:58
|Race 1
|8:10
|8:30
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Qualifying
|8:55
|9:30
|TCR World Tour
|1 lap after 10:28
|Race 1
|9:45
|10:25
|Supercars
|0:40
|Practice 4 (additional Drivers)
|10:40
|11:10
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|0:30
|Qualifying
|11:20
|11:40
|Touring Car Masters
|1 lap after 11:38
|Trophy Race
|11:55
|12:35
|Supercars
|0:40
|Practice 5 (All Drivers)
|12:50
|13:10
|Trans Am
|1 lap after 13:08
|Race 2
|13:20
|13:40
|Aussie Racing Cars
|1 lap after 13:38
|Race 1
|14:05
|14:40
|TCR World Tour
|1 lap after 14:38
|Race 2
|15:00
|15:20
|Supercars
|0:20
|Qualifying
|15:35
|16:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|1 lap after 15:58
|Race 1
|16:10
|16:30
|Touring Car Masters
|1 lap after 16:28
|Race 1
|16:50
|17:30
|Supercars
|0:40
|Top Ten Shootout
|Sunday, September 14
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|7:35
|7:55
|Touring Car Masters
|1 lap after 7:53
|Race 2
|8:05
|8:25
|Aussie Racing Cars
|1 lap after 8:23
|Race 2
|8:35
|9:20
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|1 lap after 9:18
|Race 2
|9:30
|9:50
|Supercars
|0:20
|Warm-up
|10:00
|10:20
|Touring Car Masters
|1 lap after 10:18
|Race 3
|10:30
|10:50
|Aussie Racing Cars
|1 lap after 10:48
|Race 3
|11:00
|11:20
|Trans Am
|1 lap after 11:18
|Race 3
|11:50
|12:25
|TCR World Tour
|1 lap after 12:23
|Race 3
|12:35
|13:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|1 lap after 12:58
|Race 3
|13:45
|Supercars
|102 laps or 1 lap after 17:18
|Race 26 – 500km
