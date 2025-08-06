The Repco Supercars Championship will be supported by the Kumho TCR World Tour, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Trico Trans Am, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup, and the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series.

The schedule release confirms a few key details, including the inclusion of a one-hour shakedown for the TCR World Tour on Thursday at 3:30pm ACST.

Supercars will have three practice sessions on Friday and two practice sessions on Saturday followed by qualifying and the Top 10 Shootout.

A warm-up will precede Sunday’s race, the latter which gets underway at 1:45pm ACST. The race is poised to finish after 102 laps or one lap after 5:18pm ACST.

Notably, the TCR World Tour will have three, 35-minute races.

2025 AirTouch 500 at The Bend track schedule (all times ACST)