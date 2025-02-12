It’s a familiar red, white, and black colour scheme for Heimgartner, who the battery retailer has backed since joining the team in 2022.

To mark the occasion, his Chevrolet Camaro will carry “Celebrating 30 years, 1995-2025” on the doors for the season’s duration.

This year marks the fifth years that R&J Batteries has been onboard as a naming rights partner with Brad Jones Racing.

Featured Videos

“It’s a special year for R&J Batteries, congratulations to Ray and Stuart [Hamilton, R&J Batteries CEO] on an incredible achievement,” said Heimgartner.

“I’ve had the chance to see R&J Batteries locations and team members around Australia and NZ and they’re always so friendly and motivated.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to be part of their story even just a little bit.

“The car itself looks fantastic. The livery has had a bit of a refresh and it’s just stunning.”

Heimgartner scored his first win with Brad Jones Racing at his home race last year and is optimistic that success will continue into the new year.

“Coming into 2025 with a new chassis, new livery and the support from the team at R&J gives us a lot of confidence that we’re going in the right direction,” said the Kiwi.

“I went into the off-season feeling that there was more on the table for us which just adds to the fire in the belly for this year.

“Can’t wait to get racing and for some of the big events of this year. Returning to Taupo will be special and we all have our eye on the JR Trophy, that’s a big goal for this year.

“We came close in 2024, we were just a couple of points short in the end but that’s one that would be quite nice to win.”

Heimgartner will shake down his new Chevrolet Camaro at Winton Motor Raceway on Wednesday.

The team has named the car Rhonda, in honour of R&J Batteries co-founder and managing director Ray Robson’s wife, Rhonda Robson.

“Turning 30 is a huge milestone for R&J Batteries, so we plan to celebrate this throughout all of 2025,” said R&J Batteries CEO Stuart Hamilton.

“A key part of these celebrations is the #8 R&J Batteries Racing Camaro.

“Being able to acknowledge our anniversary in the new livery is very special to us. We are extremely proud of our long history.

“The secrets to our success are alive and well within our business even though we’ve been doing it for 30 years.

“Our people, our products, our service remain the fundamentals of what we do every day, and that will never change.”

“Motorsport is in our DNA. From local events to sponsoring go-karts right up to the elite Supercars Championship, we just love motorsport.

“We are keen to get the 2025 season underway. Having Andre in a brand-new chassis is very exciting! We’re very confident he can build on the success he had in 2025.

“Brad and the team naming the new #8 Camaro Rhonda, in honour of Rohnda Robson is amazing and a very special touch.

“Brad and the whole BJR team are very much part of the R&J family, and we can’t thank them enough for this honour.”