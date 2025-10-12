Feeney wedged the #88 Triple Eight Camaro into the tyre wall at Forrest’s Elbow while running third on lap 124 of the rain-hit race.

The Sprint Cup winner was only a handful of laps into the stint and was struggling for speed at the time of the incident.

He’d been losing ground to race leader Ryan Wood and was overtaken by James Golding for second place.

Co-driver Jamie Whincup said tyre temperatures were the cause of the struggle.

“You can’t run all day on the same wet tyres, so we decided to do our pain now to be better at the end,” said Whincup.

“He had all guys around him on hot tyres. Unfortunately, he was pushing too hard on the colder tyres and it’s so easy to do, it’s treacherous out there, the weather is out of control.”

Feeney’s stuck Camaro required the third Safety Car period of the race, robbing Wood of his 10-second lead over Golding.

Feeney’s demise elevated Matt Payne to third place ahead of Aaron Cameron, Will Brown and Kai Allen.

The #88 Camaro was eventually retrieved from the tyre barrier and took the restart two laps down.