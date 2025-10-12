The biggest was a drive-through penalty served on lap 99 following a clash between Kostecki and Grove Racing rookie Kai Allen.

In slippery conditions, Kostecki had sailed past Craig Lowndes and Jarrod Hughes under brakes into Hell Corner before ramming into the back of the Grove Mustang.

That sent both Fords down the escape road, with Kostecki clambering back onto the road in 15th place and with cosmetic front-end damage.

The incident occurred a lap after Kostecki had taken over the car from co-driver Todd Hazelwood in a pit stop that also included a battery change.

That was forecast for some laps amid a slow loss of voltage in the original unit.

Dick Johnson Racing’s crew had managed to change the battery with minimal time lost. Hazelwood had been running third before the pit stop.

Bathurst 1000 Greenroom Afterparty at The all new Oxford Hotel - Doors open 8pm Sunday 12th October

The sequence ended with Kostecki in 20th place and a lap down on the leading Ryan Wood/Jayden Ojeda Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustang.