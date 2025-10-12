Mostert’s hopes of a third Great Race win evaporated as a failing engine cried enough and his Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustang stopped on Conrod Straight after 58 of 161 laps.

Amid the disappointment, Mostert climbed out of the stricken car and onto a private property on the inside of the circuit at the entry to The Chase.

He was immediately greeted by Shane ‘Robbo’ Robinson – a well-known long-time landowner on Conrod Straight, known for throwing Bathurst parties.

It wasn’t long before Mostert was handed a beer and was smiling and posing for selfies with a swag of racegoers – a scene that drew laughter from an otherwise flat WAU garage.

“Disappointing,” surmised team co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw.

“Chaz’s car was pretty fast, Fabian did a great job as well, obviously not the way we want to end the day for car #25.

“But Chaz is on the mountain having a beer with the fans. He’s probably the happiest he’s been all weekend.

“I’m not sure we’re going to be able to get him back before the end of the race. He’s pretty set up there.”