Bates, 21, was dealt a cruel blow in the lead-up to his Great Race debut with the death of his mother, media personality Ali Drower last week.

The likeable Bates has been stoic in his public dealing with Drower’s passing, although now faces the additional pressure of it being race week at Mount Panorama.

In his corner, however, is a potentially important ally in Lowndes.

It is often said that Lowndes’ mentor role in the Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard program is more about his off-track insight than how to actually drive a Supercar.

Lowndes has specific experience with balancing personal tragedy with the pressures of the Great Race, highlighted by his emotion-charged victory in 2006 just weeks after the death of his own mentor and friend Peter Brock.

That is experience he says he’ll use to help Bates channel his emotions throughout his Bathurst 1000 debut.

“We’ve had a couple of conversations, text messages and everything else,” Lowndes told Speedcafe.

“I’ve sort of left him alone a bit to work through it with his family, but the next couple of days are going to be critical that he’s in the right headspace.

“He’s doing double duties and needs to adapt to both cars, because they’re both very different, but there will be that support for him to make sure we give him the best chance.

“I’ll be talking to him throughout the next couple of days around hopefully using that energy and turning it into a positive outcome.”

Bates will lead the Supercheap Auto Camaro throughout the week with plans for him to qualify the car, even if Lowndes is the nominated primary driver.