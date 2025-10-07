Lowndes is set to depart Triple Eight following the Great Race, having opted to remain with General Motors while the squad defects to Ford for 2026.

The driver and Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard effort will switch to new GM homologation squad Team 18 under a two-year deal.

Triple Eight and Supercheap have tweaked the #888 Camaro’s livery in what the team says is a throwback to its 2012 Team Vodafone look.

The choice is convenient given the Triple Eight cars ran in predominantly red that year, albeit in a brighter dayglo hue.

It was a vintage season for Jamie Whincup as he won the championship and Bathurst 1000, sharing the latter with co-driver Paul Dumbrell.

Lowndes finished second in the series that year and third at Bathurst, where his car ran an alternate livery paying homage to Peter Brock.

Whincup and Lowndes’ co-driver Zach Bates unveiled the new livery at Supercheap Auto Bathurst as the countdown continues to the Great Race.

“Twenty years with one team isn’t something that happens often in sport and we’ve been fortunate enough to ride the highs and lows with Craig over that time in what’ll end up being one of the most memorable legacies in motorsport,” said Whincup.

“The car looks great as a throwback to one of the team’s and Craig’s iconic cars. Craig and Zach have come through QR and The Bend together ready to race. We will, Zach will, and we know Craig will attack The Mountain the same way he always has.”

Bates, 21, said the livery adds to the surreal nature of embarking on his first Great Race with the legendary Lowndes.

“I remember growing up watching him race around the Mountain and now we’re here in a car together,” he said.

“It’s our car but I love the touches taking it back to one of Craig’s old cars. I remember him racing around in that [2012] car. It looks really good!”

Supercheap Auto general manager, ecommerce and marketing, Andre Korte, added: “Bathurst is all about passion, performance, and the fans who live and breathe motorsport.

“Unveiling this throwback livery for Craig Lowndes, with the support of Zach Bates and Triple Eight, is our way of honouring that spirit and giving fans a deeper connection to the #888 Supercheap Auto Camaro.

“We can’t wait to see it take to the track this Thursday.”