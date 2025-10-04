The look that Lowndes and co-driver Zach Bates will take into the Great Race is set to be unveiled at Supercheap Auto Bathurst on Tuesday at 12:30pm.

Fans are invited to attend the livery reveal and subsequent autograph session.

The 21-year association between Lowndes and Triple Eight will end after the October 12 race.

Lowndes and the Supercheap Auto wildcard program will remain within the GM family in 2026, switching to Team 18 while Triple Eight rejoins Ford.

Six of Lowndes’ seven Bathurst 1000 victories have come with the Triple Eight team, which will also chalk up its 300 Supercars Championship rounds milestone at Mount Panorama.

Penrite-backed Grove Racing and reigning winners Erebus Motorsport will unveil new looks for the Great Race on Wednesday.

The former is continuing a tradition of changing its look for Bathurst each year, while Erebus is welcoming back sponsor Chiko following victory in the 2024 event.