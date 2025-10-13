The number, which included 25,000 campers, marks the eighth-largest crowd in event history and an uplift on the 193,219 recorded in 2024.

“Bathurst delivered in a way only Bathurst can,” said Supercars CEO James Warburton.

“198,203 fans created a spectacular backdrop across the Mountain, while the first laps of the Toyota GR Supra at Mount Panorama offered an exciting glimpse of Supercars’ future.

“On and off the track there were compelling storylines that kept fans engaged throughout the week — capped by another Great Race that will stand as one for the ages.

“The weather gods played their part on Sunday, delivering perfect conditions for the Great Race after Mount Panorama’s trademark four seasons in four days earlier in the week.

“We thank fans for sticking around through every twist of the weather, which ultimately played its part in determining this year’s Kings of the Mountain.

“That race will go down as one for the ages and the fans as always played their part.

“Drivers could hear fans at every corner, and the noise over those final laps is something that will stick with everyone for a long time.”

According to Supercars, a total of 5,024,404 fans have now walked through the gates at Mount Panorama since 1995.