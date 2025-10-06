The last ‘E series’ Falcon built by Johnson’s eponymous team and tagged DJR EL8, the car holds a special place in history as the first Johnson shared with son Steven in the Bathurst 1000.

Johnson elected to end his 10-year run of pairing with John Bowe to team with ‘Junior’ for the 1998 endurance events in what proved his penultimate year of racing.

The legend debuted EL8 at the Lakeside round of the 1998 Australian Touring Car Championship, where a tangle while lapping Paul Weel cost what would have been the final victory of his career.

Johnson proved an occasional force aboard his new machine for the remainder of the ATCC, but Bathurst was a tough slog for the Shell team.

A lacklustre qualifying meant Johnson missed the Top 10 Shootout for the first time since the famous format had been introduced 20 years earlier.

Car #17 was ultimately retired from the race after just 60 laps as the result of damage from a multi-car accident at Forrest’s Elbow.

DJR EL8 was sold to Cameron McLean for the 1999 season in which the Super Touring convert claimed Privateers Cup honours.

Its next race appearance, though, proved its last, as new owner Phil Nichols crashed during the 2003 Development Series round at Phillip Island.

Nichols spun heading onto the front straight and made heavy contact with the pit wall – showering onlookers with glass from a shattered rear window.

The car has sat dormant since but is now undergoing a full restoration at the hands of Sydney-based Chad Parrish, who posted images of the project on social media.

“It’s created a lot of interest because it was reported as being written off,” Parrish told Speedcafe.

“Thankfully it’s nowhere near as damaged as people might think. It needs two new rear quarter panels, a bit of bar work cut out and replaced and that’s about it.

“It’s going on the jig in a couple of weeks’ time so it will be straight before you know it, and we’ve acquired 90 percent of the original parts to go back into the car.”

Parrish recently had Motorsport Australia officials undertake an inspection on the car as part of the process for it to be certified to race in historic competition.

It will be restored to its famous Shell Helix livery – a scheme DJR paid tribute to with a throwback as part of its 1000th race celebrations at the 2022 Bathurst 1000.