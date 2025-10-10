Blue Oval representatives were informed by Supercars on Friday that a proposed engine upgrade would not be granted.

Supercars undertook dyno testing in the lead-up to the Great Race to assess the impact of barometric pressure on the two engines.

A series of meetings took place between Supercars and representatives from Ford and GM at Bathurst on Friday to discuss the results.

It’s understood that, under the terms of the category’s Teams Racing Charter, any proposed changes needed approval from both Ford and GM in order to be granted.

Ford driver Brodie Kostecki scored provisional pole for the Great Race, but slammed Supercars’ treatment of the parity situation in the post-session press conference.

“We need to get our upgrade to fix the deficit to the Camaros,” he said.

Bathurst 1000 Greenroom Afterparty at The all new Oxford Hotel - Doors open 8pm Sunday 12th October

“Two kays an hour on average and it’s a bit disappointing that nothing has been done about it after a report has been published.”

More to follow