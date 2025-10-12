Tander has in recent years combined duties as an analyst on the broadcasts with a role as an endurance co-driver, currently with Grove Racing alongside Matt Payne.

Highly regarded as an articulate and insightful on-screen talent, Tander is in the mix to be promoted into a main commentary role as soon as next year.

Such a move would spell an end to his co-driving career – a trade-off Tander is willing to make when the time comes.

“There’s no doubt at some point there’s potentially going to be a crossover where I cannot do the endurance races due to TV,” Tander told Speedcafe at Bathurst.

“But when that happens, I don’t know.”

It’s understood Tander has an ongoing contract with Grove Racing, with the team keen to continue to use the veteran’s services as a mentor regardless of whether he co-drives.

With Supercars yet to make a decision on its 2026 TV line-up, Tander is pressing on business as usual with the goal of adding to his remarkable Great Race record.

Tander has five wins, two pole positions and eight podium finishes to his credit.

The 2007 champion is also fifth on the all-time tally of Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars Championship race winners.

The uncertainty over Tander’s driving future comes as his 12-year-old son, Sebastian, makes his early steps in the sport.

The young karter, who is a Grove Junior driver, recently undertook his first full Formula Ford test day – running at Wanneroo with Fastlane Racing.

“It’s a bit strange,” said Tander of watching Sebastian follow in his footsteps, noting that he “went really well”.

“That’s where I started, and I still remember my very first day in a Formula Ford. It was really cool to have him do that and have some fun.

“There’s no grand plan. There’s obviously an availability with the cars in WA for him to be able to do that, so whenever the opportunity comes up, he’ll do some laps.”

Grove Racing has endured a difficult Bathurst 1000 week so far, with its Payne/Tander and Kail Allen/Dale Wood Mustangs set to start 18th and 21st respectively.