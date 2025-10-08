The team pulled the covers off a revised livery for its Payne/Tander and Kai Allen/Dale Wood entries ahead of the weekend’s Great Race.

It continues Penrite’s tradition of changing up its regular season look for the Bathurst 1000, which it won back in 2017 while sponsoring Erebus Motorsport.

Payne and Tander are among the favourites for Sunday’s race, while Allen is currently 10th in the championship and looking to secure a berth in the inaugural Finals Series.

Grove and Penrite also announced a multi-year extension of their partnership that began in 2021.

“We’re incredibly proud to extend our partnership with Penrite as they approach their 100-year anniversary in 2026 — a milestone very few companies achieve,” said Stephen Grove.

“Penrite has been an integral part of our journey, and this multi-year renewal reflects the strength of our relationship and shared ambition to reach the top step of the podium.

“We’re excited to continue building on our success together, both on and off the track, as we enter this next chapter.”