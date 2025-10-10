The 45-year-old is nearing the end of his final full-time season and has publicly mooted the possibility of turning his back on driving entirely.

Courtney remains in the mix to score a role on Supercars’ TV team next season and has interests outside of racing, including a career in real estate.

However, his co-driving services have been hotly pursued and it’s believed he’s bound to join Team 18 in a deal that will also involve sponsor Snowy River Caravans.

“There’s been quite a few people put stuff to me, but nothing has been done,” Courtney insisted to Speedcafe at Bathurst.

However, the draw of newly appointed GM homologation squad Team 18 is clear.

Team owner Charlie Schwerkolt and principal Adrian Burgess were both part of Courtney’s 2010 championship winning season at Dick Johnson Racing.

Courtney enjoys a particularly close bond with Burgess, who he first worked with at Carlin Motorsport in the British Formula 3 Championship in the early 2000s.

“Adrian is the godfather of my children,” Courtney said.

“I have a crazy relationship with him. I was the one who brought him here from Europe.

“So yes, we have a great relationship and have won a championship together and all of that sort of stuff, but honestly I haven’t done anything yet.”

Team 18 will run three cars in next year’s endurance races as it adds the Craig Lowndes-led Supercheap Auto wildcard to its full-time entries.

Courtney’s final Bathurst 1000 as a full-time driver with the Blanchard Racing Team this weekend marks his last start alongside co-driver and friend Jack Perkins.

The pair teamed up at the Holden Racing Team/Walkinshaw Andretti United between 2015 and ’19 before reuniting at BRT last year.

It’s a partnership that included victory at the Gold Coast 600 in 2015 and a Bathurst 1000 podium four years later.

Perkins has adopted a helmet design inspired by Courtney’s for the occasion, surprising his friend with an example of the special lid as a gift at the circuit on Thursday.

“It’s not often I have nothing to say,” said Courtney in an emotional presentation in front of the BRT crew.

“We’ve known each other since we were kids and the first time I heard he wasn’t doing full-time driving, he was 100 percent the guy I wanted to have in the car with me.

“To be lucky enough to do so many Bathursts with a best mate, it’s been a privilege.”