In recent weeks, the Bathurst 1000 winner decided he would call time on his career and cut his contract with Matt Stone Racing short.

Percat, who has an eponymous karting team, said the reaction has been positive with a swathe of well wishes from the industry in the less than 24 hours since the announcement.

“A lot are surprised – from staff in pit lane, Supercars teams, other drivers, friends, and family,” Percat told Speedcafe.

“For me, it was the right time. I’ve got a lot going on with the JND program and I want to expand that in quite a big way.

“I thought the timing was good. I’ve had a solid season this year with four rounds to go, really good rounds, and I’m not going out as a driver who was mid-to-rear of the pack, battling.

“We’ve had podiums this year, so it felt right. On the flip side, I’m devo. I woke up this morning half-teary because you put your whole life into it, so it wasn’t an easy decision.”

Asked why he decided not to take up options at other teams to continue racing in Supercars full-time, Percat said he did not have any opportunities to effectively graduate.

“Obviously, it’s difficult. You want to put yourself in the best position,” he said.

“Things have changed with what I’m doing outside of Supercar, and I enjoy giving back to the sport with the karting stuff.

“The stars kind of aligned, that’s why it wasn’t really on my radar to look at other teams.”

The question most have on their mind is, what’s next?

Percat told Speedcafe he made the decision to pull up stumps without a co-drive secured for 2026.

In the wake of his decision, the South Australian driver said he has already received several messages from teams keen to have him onboard.

“I’ve had a fair bit of interest since the announcement went out, which is really nice,” said Percat.

“That obviously compliments the job I’ve done for the past 10, 15 years.

“It’s quite cool, but obviously I’ll be co-driving. I’m not out of the sport, I’m just pulling back from full-time racing and I’ll try do some GT stuff, Porsche stuff, alongside a co-drive.”

Percat will be partnered by Tim Slade in the #10 Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro in the Repco Bathurst 1000.