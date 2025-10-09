It’s not the first time Supercars has battled timing trauma this year. The category was plagued by technical glitches earlier this year.

It’s not abundantly clear whether the timing issue is related to those suffered at Taupo and Symmons Plains.

Practice 1 began with a blank timing screen, despite cars taking to the track.

Once the session was red-flagged and cars returned to the pit lane, live timing began to populate with driver names, car information, and the very few laps that had been completed.

Just a handful of cars completed a timed lap. Atop the order was Broc Feeney on a 2:09.1921 ahead of Brodie Kostecki, Will Brown, Kai Allen, and Matt Payne.

The session resumed with 54 minutes left on the clock.