The #2 Truck Assist Racing Ford Mustang was fastest in the hands of the Kiwi, paired with Jayden Ojeda.

Wood’s fastest time was a 2:05.1029s, set late in the twice-interrupted 60-minute session.

Second was the #18 DeWalt-backed Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro of Anton De Pasquale, joined by Harri Jones.

Grove Racing’s Kai Allen and Matthew Payne were third and fourth respectively in the Penrite-backed #26 and #100 Mustangs.

Broc Feeney completed the top five for Red Bull Ampol Racing, putting the #88 Camaro 0.8850s off the pace.

Practice 1 was blighted by two incidents, the first for a timing issue that brought the red flag out in the first five minutes.

The second was when Chaz Mostert buried the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang in the wall at Griffins Bend.

Practice 2 for the Bathurst 1000 is scheduled for 4:50pm AEDT, another 60-minute session but only for co-drivers.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship, Repco Bathust 1000 Practice 1