The #2 Truck Assist Racing Ford Mustang was fastest in the hands of the Kiwi, paired with Jayden Ojeda.
Wood’s fastest time was a 2:05.1029s, set late in the twice-interrupted 60-minute session.
Second was the #18 DeWalt-backed Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro of Anton De Pasquale, joined by Harri Jones.
Grove Racing’s Kai Allen and Matthew Payne were third and fourth respectively in the Penrite-backed #26 and #100 Mustangs.
Broc Feeney completed the top five for Red Bull Ampol Racing, putting the #88 Camaro 0.8850s off the pace.
Practice 1 was blighted by two incidents, the first for a timing issue that brought the red flag out in the first five minutes.
The second was when Chaz Mostert buried the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang in the wall at Griffins Bend.
Practice 2 for the Bathurst 1000 is scheduled for 4:50pm AEDT, another 60-minute session but only for co-drivers.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship, Repco Bathust 1000 Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver/Co-driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|2
|Ryan Wood/Jayden Ojeda
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.1029
|2
|18
|Anton De Pasquale/Harri Jones
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.5265
|0.4236
|0.4236
|3
|26
|Kai Allen/Dale Wood
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.9161
|0.8132
|0.3896
|4
|100
|Matthew Payne/Garth Tander
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.9362
|0.8333
|0.0201
|5
|88
|Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.9879
|0.885
|0.0517
|6
|99
|Cooper Murray/Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.0684
|0.9655
|0.0805
|7
|1
|Will Brown/Scott Pye
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.1009
|0.998
|0.0325
|8
|8
|Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2083
|1.1054
|0.1074
|9
|20
|David Reynolds/Lee Holdsworth
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2647
|1.1618
|0.0564
|10
|9
|Jack Le Brocq/Jarrod Hughes
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.3168
|1.2139
|0.0521
|11
|3
|Aaron Cameron/Zak Best
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.3351
|1.2322
|0.0183
|12
|96
|Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.3915
|1.2886
|0.0564
|13
|31
|James Golding/David Russell
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.5336
|1.4307
|0.1421
|14
|62
|Richie Stanaway/Nash Morris
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.5468
|1.4439
|0.0132
|15
|25
|Chaz Mostert/Fabian Coulthard
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.5908
|1.4879
|0.044
|16
|17
|Will Davison/Tony D’Alberto
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.5915
|1.4886
|0.0007
|17
|55
|Thomas Randle/James Moffat
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.6166
|1.5137
|0.0251
|18
|5
|Rylan Gray/Lochie Dalton
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.6426
|1.5397
|0.026
|19
|4
|Cameron Hill/Cameron McLeod
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.7263
|1.6234
|0.0837
|20
|38
|Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.8067
|1.7038
|0.0804
|21
|6
|Cameron Waters/Mark Winterbottom
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.8414
|1.7385
|0.0347
|22
|7
|James Courtney/Jack Perkins
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.9707
|1.8678
|0.1293
|23
|10
|Nick Percat/Tim Slade
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.0349
|1.932
|0.0642
|24
|14
|Bryce Fullwood/Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.1265
|2.0236
|0.0916
|25
|35
|Cameron Crick/Aaron Seton
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.3090
|2.2061
|0.1825
|26
|12
|Jaxon Evans/Jack Smith
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.4491
|2.3462
|0.1401
|27
|888
|Craig Lowndes/Zach Bates
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.5859
|2.483
|0.1368
Discussion about this post