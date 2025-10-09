The Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia champion got loose at the second-to-last corner and slid into the outside wall.

The #18 Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro hit the wall square, sending it airborne briefly.

After sitting in the car for several minutes under red flag conditions, Jones was able to get out of the car under his own power.

“He’s obviously gone into the kerb on the right and spat him out left,” said Jones’ teammate Anton De Pasquale.

“Probably a bit damp there or something. Honest mistake, but we’ll see what the damage is like.

“Obviously, side impact, concrete wall, it’s not going to be pretty.

“We’ll fix it up. It won’t be a drama. The car was pretty good earlier on. The hardest thing is it’s laps for him.

“I think our car is going to be fine, but it cuts his time in the car, which is not ideal.”

It was the second major moment inside the first 10 minutes. Cameron McLeod had a scare at the top of The Mountain, going through the gravel at McPhillamy Park before clouting a tyre wall.

Contact with the wall plucked the right wing mirror off the #4 Matt Stone Racing Camaro but the car was otherwise fine.

More to come.