The #25 Ford Mustang topped the timesheets with a 2:04.6591s to head the #10 Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro of Nick Percat.
They usurped Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki in the #38 Mustang, who stood atop the pile with five minutes to go before the late surge from Mostert and then Percat.
It’s a much-needed bounce back for Mostert after crashing in Friday’s first practice at Griffins Bend.
“Especially after the first couple of practices not feeling that confident with the car… Practice 1 was so confident that I ended up putting it in the fence, so I really needed that session,” said Mostert, who will share his car with Fabian Coulthard.
“A few sets of green tyres and Sam (Scafidi, race engineer) did a great job tuning that car up. At the start of the session we weren’t there, but by the end we definitely made a lot of improvements.
“I’m really proud of the resilience of the #25 side. They worked really hard that session. It’s not very often you’re at Bathurst feeling like you start a one-hour session struggling to coming out and having a competitive car. I’m very proud of the guys.
“Is there more in it? Hopefully it gets a bit cooler and the times keep getting faster, but I still hope they stay away from a 2:03, because I don’t want that pressure. I still want the lap record.”
James Golding was a surprise performer in fourth, despite slamming the outside wall at Griffins Bend in the #31 PremiAir Racing Camaro.
So violent was the hit that all four wheels rose into the air. He returned to the pits to replace a wheel, which was buckled in the hit.
Percat’s teammate Cameron Hill was fifth in the #4 Matt Stone Racing Camaro. The top 10 was rounded out by Cameron Waters, David Reynolds, Kai Allen, Broc Feeney, and Zach Bates.
Qualifying gets underway at 4:10pm AEDT, which will determine who advances to Saturday’s Top 10 Shootout and who starts from 11th to 27th.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship Repco Bathurst 1000, Practice 4
|Pos
|Num
|Driver/Co-driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|25
|Chaz Mostert/Fabian Coulthard
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:04.6591
|2
|10
|Nick Percat/Tim Slade
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.7345
|0.0754
|0.0754
|3
|38
|Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:04.7801
|0.121
|0.0456
|4
|31
|James Golding/David Russell
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.7815
|0.1224
|0.0014
|5
|4
|Cameron Hill/Cameron McLeod
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.7926
|0.1335
|0.0111
|6
|6
|Cameron Waters/Mark Winterbottom
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:04.8550
|0.1959
|0.0624
|7
|20
|David Reynolds/Lee Holdsworth
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.8865
|0.2274
|0.0315
|8
|26
|Kai Allen/Dale Wood
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:04.9234
|0.2643
|0.0369
|9
|88
|Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.9255
|0.2664
|0.0021
|10
|888
|Zach Bates/Craig Lowndes
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.9660
|0.3069
|0.0405
|11
|100
|Matthew Payne/Garth Tander
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:04.9848
|0.3257
|0.0188
|12
|18
|Anton De Pasquale/Harri Jones
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.9931
|0.334
|0.0083
|13
|1
|William Brown/Scott Pye
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.0214
|0.3623
|0.0283
|14
|3
|Aaron Cameron/Zak Best
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.0712
|0.4121
|0.0498
|15
|55
|Thomas Randle/James Moffat
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.1114
|0.4523
|0.0402
|16
|96
|Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.1278
|0.4687
|0.0164
|17
|99
|Cooper Murray/Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.1906
|0.5315
|0.0628
|18
|14
|Bryce Fullwood/Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.2795
|0.6204
|0.0889
|19
|2
|Ryan Wood/Jayden Ojeda
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.2806
|0.6215
|0.0011
|20
|9
|Jack Le Brocq/Jarrod Hughes
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.4023
|0.7432
|0.1217
|21
|17
|Will Davison/Tony D’Alberto
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.4233
|0.7642
|0.021
|22
|7
|James Courtney/Jack Perkins
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.4783
|0.8192
|0.055
|23
|8
|Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.5747
|0.9156
|0.0964
|24
|62
|Richie Stanaway/Nash Morris
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.5899
|0.9308
|0.0152
|25
|12
|Jaxon Evans/Jack Smith
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.6755
|1.0164
|0.0856
|26
|35
|Cameron Crick/Aaron Seton
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.9021
|1.243
|0.2266
|27
|5
|Rylan Gray/Lochie Dalton
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.1876
|1.5285
|0.2855
