Pye completed 25 laps of The Mountain, setting a session-best 2:05.6647s on his 24th lap.

Whincup was 0.0442s in an eventful session for the seven-time champion, who spun at Hell Corner a third of the way into the 60-minute session.

The #88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro spun before parking backwards in the gravel trap.

Whincup found himself in more strife with an investigation pending over a potential red flag procedure infringement.

Whincup also takes a trip to the beach at Turn 1

Behind the Triple Eight duo was Mark Winterbottom in the #6 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang.

Grove Racing’s Garth Tander was fourth in the #100 Mustang while Zach Bates was an impressive fifth in the #888 Triple Eight Camaro wildcard.

Whincup’s off wasn’t the only one to get beached at Hell Corner. Fresh off taking pole position for the second Super2 Series race, Lochie Dalton locked up and buried the #5 Tickford Mustang wildcard.

Practice 6 at the Repco Bathurst 1000 gets underway at 1:05pm AEDT.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Repco Bathurst 1000, Practice 5 (Additional drivers)