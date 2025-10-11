Pye completed 25 laps of The Mountain, setting a session-best 2:05.6647s on his 24th lap.
Whincup was 0.0442s in an eventful session for the seven-time champion, who spun at Hell Corner a third of the way into the 60-minute session.
The #88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro spun before parking backwards in the gravel trap.
Whincup found himself in more strife with an investigation pending over a potential red flag procedure infringement.
Whincup also takes a trip to the beach at Turn 1 🚩
— Supercars (@supercars) October 10, 2025
Behind the Triple Eight duo was Mark Winterbottom in the #6 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang.
Grove Racing’s Garth Tander was fourth in the #100 Mustang while Zach Bates was an impressive fifth in the #888 Triple Eight Camaro wildcard.
Whincup’s off wasn’t the only one to get beached at Hell Corner. Fresh off taking pole position for the second Super2 Series race, Lochie Dalton locked up and buried the #5 Tickford Mustang wildcard.
Practice 6 at the Repco Bathurst 1000 gets underway at 1:05pm AEDT.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship Repco Bathurst 1000, Practice 5 (Additional drivers)
|Pos
|Num
|Co-driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|1
|Scott Pye
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.6647
|2
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.7089
|0.0442
|0.0442
|3
|6
|Mark Winterbottom
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.0163
|0.3516
|0.3074
|4
|100
|Garth Tander
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.0525
|0.3878
|0.0362
|5
|888
|Zach Bates
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.0602
|0.3955
|0.0077
|6
|25
|Fabian Coulthard
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.2532
|0.5885
|0.193
|7
|62
|Nash Morris
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2959
|0.6312
|0.0427
|8
|10
|Tim Slade
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.3083
|0.6436
|0.0124
|9
|9
|Jarrod Hughes
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.3390
|0.6743
|0.0307
|10
|17
|Tony D’Alberto
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.3403
|0.6756
|0.0013
|11
|20
|Lee Holdsworth
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.3709
|0.7062
|0.0306
|12
|2
|Jayden Ojeda
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.3765
|0.7118
|0.0056
|13
|55
|James Moffat
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.5671
|0.9024
|0.1906
|14
|31
|David Russell
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.6493
|0.9846
|0.0822
|15
|26
|Dale Wood
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.7237
|1.059
|0.0744
|16
|4
|Cameron McLeod
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.7468
|1.0821
|0.0231
|17
|38
|Todd Hazelwood
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.7535
|1.0888
|0.0067
|18
|5
|Lochie Dalton
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.7774
|1.1127
|0.0239
|19
|18
|Harri Jones
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.7960
|1.1313
|0.0186
|20
|3
|Zak Best
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.8355
|1.1708
|0.0395
|21
|7
|Jack Perkins
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.9115
|1.2468
|0.076
|22
|35
|Aaron Seton
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.9306
|1.2659
|0.0191
|23
|96
|Jordan Boys
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.1246
|1.4599
|0.194
|24
|99
|Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.1583
|1.4936
|0.0337
|25
|14
|Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.1693
|1.5046
|0.011
|26
|8
|Declan Fraser
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.5686
|1.9039
|0.3993
|27
|12
|Jack Smith
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.8955
|2.2308
|0.3269
