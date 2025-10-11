The session was punctuated by a near-miss in the final minutes when Will Brown went spinning at Murray’s Corner in the #1 Triple Eight Race Engineering Camaro.

There were nerve-racking moments for Triple Eight and Walkinshaw Andretti United when Brown came upon Chaz Mostert and Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle going side-by-side entering the last turn.

Mostert suddenly slowed, seemingly to get out of the way of Brown, but inadvertently swerved into the path of the 2024 champion.

Brown had to take evasive action and veered into the grass before spinning at Murray’s.

“That was so close to being a monumental shunt,” said Neil Crompton on Fox Sports’ coverage

“It’s ended up rotating Brown, and he’ll be cranky about that. He was trying to second-guess what was going on with car #25 with Chaz.”

Brown offered a humorous response to the near-miss.

“I just pooped in my pants,” said Brown over the radio, to which engineer Andrew Edwards replied, “Copy.”

Post-session, Mostert was spotted confronting Randle. The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner pointed at his head before gesticulating at Randle.

It was one of two noteworthy moments in the hour-long session.

The other came with six minutes to go when a leaf blower was left in the #100 Grove Racing Mustang and made its way out onto the track. For the indiscretion, race control put Grove Racing under investigation.

The session began with Brodie Kostecki performing a shootout simulation. Kostecki’s time, a 2:05.4176s, stood atop the order until nine minutes to go when Cameron Waters finally toppled it with a 2:05.3052s to go one tenth faster.

Feeney eventually went to the top in the final minutes, setting a 2:04.9698s in the #88 Triple Eight Camaro.

Mostert was 0.1463s adrift ahead of Waters, Cooper Murray, and Kostecki.

There were early teething troubles for Grove Racing. The driver’s side door on the #26 Ford Mustang would not shut, which lost them more than five minutes fixing that issue.

There were a few off-road excursions in the session. James Golding in the #31 PremiAir Racing Camaro short-cut the chicane at Skyline while Craig Lowndes toured the grass at The Chase in the #888 Triple Eight Camaro.

The Top 10 Shootout is scheduled for 5:05pm AEDT.

