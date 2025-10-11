The session was punctuated by a near-miss in the final minutes when Will Brown went spinning at Murray’s Corner in the #1 Triple Eight Race Engineering Camaro.
There were nerve-racking moments for Triple Eight and Walkinshaw Andretti United when Brown came upon Chaz Mostert and Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle going side-by-side entering the last turn.
Mostert suddenly slowed, seemingly to get out of the way of Brown, but inadvertently swerved into the path of the 2024 champion.
Brown had to take evasive action and veered into the grass before spinning at Murray’s.
“That was so close to being a monumental shunt,” said Neil Crompton on Fox Sports’ coverage
“It’s ended up rotating Brown, and he’ll be cranky about that. He was trying to second-guess what was going on with car #25 with Chaz.”
Brown offered a humorous response to the near-miss.
“I just pooped in my pants,” said Brown over the radio, to which engineer Andrew Edwards replied, “Copy.”
SO CLOSE TO DISASTER 😱#RepcoSC #Supercars #Bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/eRWpXbqtYe
— Supercars (@supercars) October 11, 2025
Post-session, Mostert was spotted confronting Randle. The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner pointed at his head before gesticulating at Randle.
It was one of two noteworthy moments in the hour-long session.
The other came with six minutes to go when a leaf blower was left in the #100 Grove Racing Mustang and made its way out onto the track. For the indiscretion, race control put Grove Racing under investigation.
The session began with Brodie Kostecki performing a shootout simulation. Kostecki’s time, a 2:05.4176s, stood atop the order until nine minutes to go when Cameron Waters finally toppled it with a 2:05.3052s to go one tenth faster.
Feeney eventually went to the top in the final minutes, setting a 2:04.9698s in the #88 Triple Eight Camaro.
Mostert was 0.1463s adrift ahead of Waters, Cooper Murray, and Kostecki.
There were early teething troubles for Grove Racing. The driver’s side door on the #26 Ford Mustang would not shut, which lost them more than five minutes fixing that issue.
There were a few off-road excursions in the session. James Golding in the #31 PremiAir Racing Camaro short-cut the chicane at Skyline while Craig Lowndes toured the grass at The Chase in the #888 Triple Eight Camaro.
The Top 10 Shootout is scheduled for 5:05pm AEDT.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship Repco Bathurst 1000, Practice 6
|Pos
|Num
|Driver/Co-driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|88
|Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:04.9698
|2
|25
|Chaz Mostert/Fabian Coulthard
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.1161
|0.1463
|0.1463
|3
|6
|Cameron Waters/Mark Winterbottom
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.3052
|0.3354
|0.1891
|4
|99
|Cooper Murray/Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.3673
|0.3975
|0.0621
|5
|38
|Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.4176
|0.4478
|0.0503
|6
|55
|Thomas Randle/James Moffat
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.4973
|0.5275
|0.0797
|7
|2
|Ryan Wood/Jayden Ojeda
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.5024
|0.5326
|0.0051
|8
|18
|Anton De Pasquale/Harri Jones
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:05.7487
|0.7789
|0.2463
|9
|100
|Matthew Payne/Garth Tander
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.7683
|0.7985
|0.0196
|10
|26
|Kai Allen/Dale Wood
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.8767
|0.9069
|0.1084
|11
|10
|Nick Percat/Tim Slade
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.1935
|1.2237
|0.3168
|12
|20
|David Reynolds/Lee Holdsworth
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2386
|1.2688
|0.0451
|13
|31
|James Golding/David Russell
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.2481
|1.2783
|0.0095
|14
|7
|James Courtney/Jack Perkins
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.3875
|1.4177
|0.1394
|15
|17
|Will Davison/Tony D’Alberto
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.4353
|1.4655
|0.0478
|16
|4
|Cameron Hill/Cameron McLeod
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.5285
|1.5587
|0.0932
|17
|5
|Rylan Gray/Lochie Dalton
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.6530
|1.6832
|0.1245
|18
|12
|Jaxon Evans/Jack Smith
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.8043
|1.8345
|0.1513
|19
|1
|Will Brown/Scott pye
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.8727
|1.9029
|0.0684
|20
|14
|Bryce Fullwood/Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.9916
|2.0218
|0.1189
|21
|96
|Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.0280
|2.0582
|0.0364
|22
|888
|Zach Bates/Craig Lowndes
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.0598
|2.0900
|0.0318
|23
|35
|Cameron Crick/Aaron Seton
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.1497
|2.1799
|0.0899
|24
|3
|Aaron Cameron/Zak Best
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.2526
|2.2828
|0.1029
|25
|9
|Jack Le Brocq/Jarrod Hughes
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.2645
|2.2947
|0.0119
|26
|62
|Richie Stanaway/Nash Morris
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.3039
|2.3341
|0.0394
|27
|8
|Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.6857
|2.7159
|0.3818
