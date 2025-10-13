Stanaway’s story was very much overshadowed by that of teammate James Golding, who led across the line but was classified third due to a time penalty.

However, renowned wet weather maestro Stanaway had been a man on a mission as he dragged his car up the order following two earlier mishaps for rookie co-driver Nash Morris.

Stanaway’s charge included turfing Macauley Jones into the fence at Forrest’s Elbow – which resulted in the points penalty – and then crashing by himself while running fifth on lap 144.

“It was an unfortunate end; I was just pushing a bit too hard and touched a white line on the entry to The Cutting. It was a disappointing end to the day really,” he reflected.

“We had started far back and worked our way through to be 15th before we struck drama, and then again moved our way through and the ‘lucky dog’ put us back on the lead lap and we were able to be right up there in those wet conditions and a chance for a double podium.

“We really could have gotten a good result, but it just wasn’t to be today, and I feel bad for the crew. Everyone was of course absolutely devastated with how far we had come for it all to go away again, but at least we got a podium with the other car.”

THIS IS INSANE 🤯 But hey Will Brown we found you a spare wing 🤭#RepcoSC #Supercars #Bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/vWc50sn6YM — Supercars (@supercars) October 12, 2025

PremiAir competition director Ludo Lacroix suggested Stanaway’s speed was such that he too could have threatened for a podium finish at the end of the race.

“We were a little unlucky I would say on #62, our co-driver had a little off and we lost a lap and unfortunately it took us a very long time to get ourselves into a position where we could unlap ourselves and start going forward,” he said.

“But we did unlap and then we got Richie in the car around lap 100 and then we started smiling because Richie in wet conditions, even if there are 20 cars in front of him, he is going to move forward, and he got to P5 before the accident.

“Maybe we could have managed that better, as sometimes you get over enthusiastic as you are coming from a lap down and you are then P5 and sort of could end up with a podium and you push a little too much and I think that is what happened.”

Stanaway sits 22nd in the championship after the Bathurst 1000, second last of those to have contested every round.

The 33-year-old declared during Great Race week that he has a contract for next year, amid widespread belief that he will be replaced within the PremiAir fold.