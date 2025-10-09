At the end of the 30-minute session, Eggleston Motorsport’s Zach Bates wound up quickest by a whopping 2.4 seconds over teammate Jordyn Sinni.

There were really no representative times set, with Bates’ best a 2:16.1765s in the #1 Holden ZB Commodore.

The session started in dry conditions but ended with the track sodden by light but persistent showers.

Practice 1 pace setter Ryan Tomsett was the first driver to fall victim to The Mountain, crashing just as rain began to fall on the stroke of five minutes.

The #17 Anderson Motorsport Ford Mustang suffered significant damage to the left-side.

With his car stranded at Reid Park, the red flag was drawn.

A wet start to Practice 2 begins with an early red flag!#Super2 #Bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/htppbPivnI — Dunlop Super2 Series (@Dunlop_Series) October 9, 2025

Only six minutes after the session resumed, Ben Gomersall crashed his #35 Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden ZB Commodore in the wall at the same spot at Tomsett.

Very few drivers bothered to go out on track in the final few minutes of the session.

With no rain expected on Friday, it means the Super2 Series drivers will go into qualifying blind.

Qualifying for the Dunlop Super2 Series at the Repco Bathurst 1000 takes place on Friday at 9:00am AEDT.

Results: Repco Bathurst 1000 Dunlop Super2 Series, Practice 2