Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood will start Sunday’s Great Race from pole position alongside the #6 Tickford Raicng Ford Mustang of Cameron Waters and Mark Winterbottom.
Walkinshaw Andretti United locked out row two, with the Chaz Mostert/Fabian Coulthard third alongside the Ryan Wood/Jayden Ojeda car in fourth.
Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup will start fifth with fellow Chevrolet Camaro crew Erebus Motorsport alongside, led by Cooper Murray and Jobe Stewart.
The 2024 Bathurst 1000 starts at 11:30am AEDT.
Starting grid: 2025 Repco Bathurst 1000
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|1
|38
|Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|6
|Cameron Waters/Mark Winterbottom
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|25
|Chaz Mostert/Fabian Coulthard
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|4
|2
|Ryan Wood/Jayden Ojeda
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|88
|Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|99
|Cooper Murray/Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|55
|Thomas Randle/James Moffat
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|4
|Cameron Hill/Cameron McLeod
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|18
|Anton De Pasquale/Harri Jones
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|10
|Nick Percat/Tim Slade
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|11
|96
|Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|12
|1
|Will Brown/Scott Pye
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|31
|James Golding/David Russell
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|14
|17
|Will Davison/Tony D’Alberto
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|20
|David Reynolds/Lee Holdsworth
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|16
|888
|Zach Bates/Craig Lowndes
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|17
|9
|Jack Le Brocq/Jarrod Hughes
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|18
|100
|Matthew Payne/Garth Tander
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|19
|8
|Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|20
|3
|Aaron Cameron/Zak Best
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|21
|26
|Kai Allen/Dale Wood
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|22
|7
|James Courtney/Jack Perkins
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|23
|62
|Richie Stanaway/Nash Morris
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|24
|12
|Jaxon Evans/Jack Smith
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|25
|14
|Bryce Fullwood/Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|26
|35
|Cameron Crick/Aaron Seton
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|27
|5
|Lochie Dalton/Rylan Gray
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
