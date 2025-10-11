Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood will start Sunday’s Great Race from pole position alongside the #6 Tickford Raicng Ford Mustang of Cameron Waters and Mark Winterbottom.

Walkinshaw Andretti United locked out row two, with the Chaz Mostert/Fabian Coulthard third alongside the Ryan Wood/Jayden Ojeda car in fourth.

Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup will start fifth with fellow Chevrolet Camaro crew Erebus Motorsport alongside, led by Cooper Murray and Jobe Stewart.

The 2024 Bathurst 1000 starts at 11:30am AEDT.

Starting grid: 2025 Repco Bathurst 1000