Dalton topped Friday morning’s qualifying session, the Top 5 Shootout, and Saturday morning’s qualifying for Tickford Autosport.
With it, the Tasmanian secured the Boost Mobile Pole Award with his fourth pole lap with one round to spare.
“I had a lot of confidence on that new tyre, I was actually a little bit disappointed in the lap, I had a low four on the dash, but just got too confident in the last corner,” said Dalton.
“The car was an absolute rocket ship, it was so beautiful to drive, it just stuck and did whatever I wanted to do.
“Credit to Bayden Charlton my engineer and all of Tickford, they’ve given me an amazing car.”
Second behind Dalton was teammate Rylan Gray. Nash Morris bounced back from a lacklustre Friday to be third on Saturday morning.
Brad Vaughan was the best of the Holden contingent for Brad Jones Racing in fourth while Tickford Autosport completed the top five with Reuben Goodall.
Race 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at the Repco Bathurst 1000 is scheduled for 4:05pm AEDT on Saturday.
Results: Repco Bathurst 1000 Dunlop Super2 Series, Qualifying Race 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|6
|Lochie Dalton
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:04.6098
|2
|55
|Rylan Gray
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:04.9161
|0.3063
|0.3063
|3
|222
|Nash Morris
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:04.9867
|0.3769
|0.0706
|4
|80
|Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.3848
|0.775
|0.3981
|5
|5
|Reuben Goodall
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.3925
|0.7827
|0.0077
|6
|33
|Bailey Sweeny
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.4076
|0.7978
|0.0151
|7
|99
|Jobe Stewart
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.4162
|0.8064
|0.0086
|8
|1
|Zach Bates
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.5767
|0.9669
|0.1605
|9
|2
|Campbell Logan
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.6442
|1.0344
|0.0675
|10
|36
|Cody Burcher
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.7070
|1.0972
|0.0628
|11
|92
|Cameron McLeod
|Kelly Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:05.7555
|1.1457
|0.0485
|12
|9
|Cody Gillis
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.8183
|1.2085
|0.0628
|13
|54
|Jordyn Sinni
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.8607
|1.2509
|0.0424
|14
|11
|Jackson Walls
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:05.9458
|1.336
|0.0851
|15
|25
|Matt Hillyer
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:06.0507
|1.4409
|0.1049
|16
|19
|Jonathon Webb
|Masterton Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.0597
|1.4499
|0.009
|17
|35
|Ben Gomersall
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:06.1368
|1.527
|0.0771
|18
|118
|Jarrod Hughes
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:06.1685
|1.5587
|0.0317
|19
|17
|Ryan Tomsett
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.4247
|1.8149
|0.2562
|20
|28
|Ayrton Hodson
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.4323
|1.8225
|0.0076
|21
|53
|Max Geoghegan
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:06.5638
|1.954
|0.1315
|22
|88
|Bradi Owen
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:06.9520
|2.3422
|0.3882
