Dalton got the jump on his Tickford Autosport teammate Gray at the start, who was left to battle with Kelly Racing’s Cameron McLeod momentarily.

Gray held sway, leaving McLeod to war over the final podium place with Reuben Goodall, who took third place away on the second lap at Hell Corner.

Dalton and Gray walked away from the field, leaving Goodall in no man’s land having dispatched McLeod.

All told, Dalton was victorious by a slender four tenths. Goodall, meanwhile, was a distant third with an 11-second deficit to the lead.

The 40-minute race was a relatively sedate one, save for a collision between Bailey Sweeny and Zach Bates at The Chase.

Sweeny tried to go down the inside of Bates but tipped the #1 Eggleston Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore into a spin on the third-to-last lap. Bates had been 10th and wound up finishing 15th.

Matt Hillyer had a moment at Griffins Bend, spinning his #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden ZB Commodore. He finished last in the 22-car field.

Results: Repco Bathurst 1000 Dunlop Super2 Series, Race 1