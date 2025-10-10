Dalton got the jump on his Tickford Autosport teammate Gray at the start, who was left to battle with Kelly Racing’s Cameron McLeod momentarily.
Gray held sway, leaving McLeod to war over the final podium place with Reuben Goodall, who took third place away on the second lap at Hell Corner.
Dalton and Gray walked away from the field, leaving Goodall in no man’s land having dispatched McLeod.
All told, Dalton was victorious by a slender four tenths. Goodall, meanwhile, was a distant third with an 11-second deficit to the lead.
WE’RE RACING AT THE MOUNTAIN 😍#Super2 #Bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/U5qktxB97Y
— Dunlop Super2 Series (@Dunlop_Series) October 10, 2025
The 40-minute race was a relatively sedate one, save for a collision between Bailey Sweeny and Zach Bates at The Chase.
Sweeny tried to go down the inside of Bates but tipped the #1 Eggleston Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore into a spin on the third-to-last lap. Bates had been 10th and wound up finishing 15th.
Matt Hillyer had a moment at Griffins Bend, spinning his #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden ZB Commodore. He finished last in the 22-car field.
Results: Repco Bathurst 1000 Dunlop Super2 Series, Race 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps/Diff
|Gap
|1
|6
|Lochie Dalton
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|17 laps
|2
|55
|Rylan Gray
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|0.4952
|0.4952
|3
|5
|Reuben Goodall
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|11.2053
|10.7101
|4
|92
|Cameron McLeod
|Kelly Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|13.3151
|2.1098
|5
|222
|Nash Morris
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|13.6351
|0.32
|6
|54
|Jordyn Sinni
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|20.5214
|6.8863
|7
|99
|Jobe Stewart
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|21.2356
|0.7142
|8
|36
|Cody Burcher
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|21.4914
|0.2558
|9
|80
|Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|22.9002
|1.4088
|10
|2
|Campbell Logan
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|28.2848
|5.3846
|11
|19
|Jonathon Webb
|Masterton Motorsports
|Ford Mustang GT
|30.068
|1.7832
|12
|11
|Jackson Walls
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden Commodore ZB
|32.6188
|2.5508
|13
|118
|Jarrod Hughes
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|33.3631
|0.7443
|14
|1
|Zach Bates
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|38.1168
|4.7537
|15
|9
|Cody Gillis
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|40.2759
|2.1591
|16
|53
|Max Geoghegan
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|42.6361
|2.3602
|17
|35
|Ben Gomersall
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden Commodore ZB
|42.9742
|0.3381
|18
|33
|Bailey Sweeny
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|44.0285
|1.0543
|19
|17
|Ryan Tomsett
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|45.9678
|1.9393
|20
|28
|Ayrton Hodson
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|50.3659
|4.3981
|21
|88
|Bradi Owen
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|51.1078
|0.7419
|22
|25
|Matt Hillyer
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:17.4199
|26.3121
