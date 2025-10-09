That’s the verdict from team principal Adrian Burgess, whose squad is facing a big night of repairs in the lead-up to the Great Race for a second straight year.

Porsche champ and Supercars rookie Jones, 26, came unstuck at the exit of The Chase during co-driver practice, making heavy contact with the left-side concrete wall.

BIG BIG HIT INTO THE WALL FOR JONES 💥 Follow all the action this weekend across our broadcast partners, Supercars social channels and here on our Live Feed 👉 https://t.co/qyu6AAgclo#RepcoSC #Supercars #Bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/ap39udkumJ — Supercars (@supercars) October 9, 2025

“Very unfortunate accident for Harri,” said Burgess, who had earlier been encouraged by De Pasquale scoring the second fastest time in first practice.

“He came out of The Chase and the car in front of us had run wide and deposited a massive pile of water on the track, and that just caught him out, so feel for him there.

“The car up to that point had been really quick in both sessions, so we were trucking along fine.”

Burgess said the car “stood up fairly well” to the impact.

“The car will be fine. It’ll be a late night tonight, we’ll put a new rear clip in it and four corners on it,” he said.

“So essentially all the main parts of the chassis and all that are fine… it’s nowhere near as bad as it looked, luckily enough.

“It was still a 56G impact, so it wasn’t insignificant, but luckily the things failed where they should fail.

“The wishbones collapsed and all that sort of stuff, so the car stood up fairly well.”

Jones said he was disappointed to have given the team so much work to do.

“Thursday at Bathurst, I’ve had better days. Unfortunately, our weekend hasn’t started as we hoped, with the car in the fence in Practice 2,” he said.

“I’m disappointed for the whole team, who have a big night ahead of them, but I know they’ve got the ability.

“We’ll have another fast car tomorrow, reset, and go again.”

Team 18 was forced to rebuild David Reynolds’ Camaro on Friday night ahead of last year’s Great Race following a heavy crash in qualifying.