The first in a series of demonstrations for the car throughout the Bathurst 1000 weekend took place following qualifying on Friday afternoon.

Supercars broadcaster Crompton was given the honour of driving the car having been pivotal in the automotive giant’s decision to finally enter the sport in 2026.

Crompton was also at the wheel during the car’s initial shakedown run at Toyota’s Altona, Melbourne, facility in late August.

Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Warren Luff has done the bulk of the test laps at Winton and will drive the car in further demonstration sessions this weekend.

Luff took part in filming sessions with the car at the circuit on Wednesday as part of Supercars’ collaboration with Hoonigan and Travis Pastrana.