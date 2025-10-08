The stunt driver took to the track in a specially built Subaru Brumby (known as Brat in other markets) for filming of Hoonigan’s latest and yet-to-be-revealed project.

Pastrana was joined on track by various Gen3 Supercars – including the Toyota Supra driven by Warren Luff – for shoots around the circuit as part of a collaboration between the parties.

Enjoy a behind the scenes look at some of the action, featuring unique images of Supercars travelling the wrong way on the famed course!

Images via InSyde Media, Richard Gresham and Matthew Christie/Network R.