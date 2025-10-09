At the recent Deniliquin Ute Muster Brown was spotted wearing a moon boot after he rolled his ankle while on a run Friday, last week.

Meanwhile, speaking with News Corp earlier this week, Jamie Whincup said Feeney had been “walking around looking like he’s 60 years old” with a sore back.

They are tender issues to manage, just days out from the longest Supercars race of the year.

Triple Eight Race Engineering team manager Mark Dutton said the issues were being monitored but that his drivers would be okay.

“They’re tough,” said Dutton. “They need to have some resilience and they will.

“You do alter [the preparation] slightly. We just need to make sure… it can be quite damaging to the body, just pit stop practice when you’re doing the driver change.

“You don’t want to overdo that if there are any little ailments. Nothing that we’re going to blame any on-track performance to. We’re focused to hit the ground running.”

Triple Eight enters the Bathurst 1000 off the back of an average showing at The Bend 500.

Brown and co-driver Scott Pye were fourth, finishing 14 seconds behind race winners Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood at Dick Johnson Racing.

Feeney and Whincup, meanwhile, were 19th and nearly a minute and a half behind Kostecki and Hazelwood at the finish.

Dutton said the team was balancing its build-up with a switch from Chevrolet to Ford in 2026.

“The lead in has been really good,” said Dutton.

“We’ve been flat out as people would know with preparations to switch camp for next year with the aero car prep. That’s taken a lot of resource, but the crew have done an amazing job.

“Prep for this (the Bathurst 1000) has been really good. You need extra attention, you need extra details coming here.

“We’re running in Super2, the wildcard, and the two (Red) Bull cars, so a lot of work, a lot of people here, but so far, so good.

“Our processes let us down there (at The Bend), so we’ve improved on those.

“You always try to think, okay, it’s somewhat easier to fix the mistakes you’ve already made, but what about the mistakes you haven’t made yet? What’s the proactive approach where there could be chinks int he armour type of thing.

“The team has been working really hard. Everyone contributes to those conversations to try and build the stronger team to stop the issue before everyone sees it happening.”

Practice 1 at the Bathurst 1000 gets underway on Thursday at 1:20pm AEDT.