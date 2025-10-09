Triple Eight has put its weight behind Gotcha4Life, a not-for-profit mental health service with preventative mental health campaigns in day-to-day life.

The charity was started by TV personality Gus Worland and has been backed by Australian athletes Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Aaron Woods, and Jude Bolton.

The performance of Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup as well as Will Brown and Scott Pye will be tied to donations made by the team’s sponsor Shaw and Partners Financial Services.

Results from the practice, qualifying, and the race at the Bathurst 1000 will determine how much is donated to Gotcha4Life.

Triple Eight team principal Jamie Whincup will also auction off a special edition, one-off helmet too. CLICK HERE to bid.

“This is the biggest race of the year for our sport with the most eyes watching around the country, so for us as a team with the generous support of Shaw and Partners to do something so meaningful with Gus (Worland) and Gotcha4Life is such a fantastic and worthwhile opportunity,” said Whincup.

“What Gus (Worland) has been able to do in raising awareness of mental health and the importance of mental fitness has already impacted so many people. Whatever we can do as a team and drivers to make more noise around the cause and keep campaigns and programs that help Australians going is a big plus.

“We always want to do our best as a team at Bathurst. To know our results will go a long way in supporting Gotcha4Life through donations and raising awareness for what they do is absolutely added incentive for Broc, Will, Scotty and I behind the wheel.”

Reynolds to auction helmet for National Breast Cancer Foundation

In a similar vein to Jamie Whincup, Team 18 driver David Reynolds has unveiled a new-look helmet with a cause.

Reynolds will rear the helmet at the upcoming Gold Coast 500 on October 24-26.

Backed by JAX Tyres & Auto, the initiative supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).

The helmet will be auctioned off by Lloyds Auctions, which can be bid on HERE, and will conclude on October 27.

All proceeds will be donated directly to NBCF to support its vision of Zero Deaths from breast cancer.

“Breast cancer touches so many families,” said Reynolds.

“And if this helmet can help raise funds to fight it, then I’m proud to do my part.

“A huge thank you to JAX Tyres & Auto for making this possible.”

National Breast Cancer Foundation general manager philanthropy and partnerships, Penny Waitsman hailed the initiative.

“The National Breast Cancer Foundation has a single purpose – to fund world-class breast cancer research in Australia and an ambitious and critical vision – Zero Deaths from breast cancer,” said Waitsman.

“We are grateful to our corporate partner, JAX Tyres & Auto and, David Reynolds who for the third consecutive year is auctioning his pink helmet to raise funds for breast cancer research.”